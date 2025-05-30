Dharma Sangrah

'ये पानी पिलाता है' सबके सामने विराट ने उड़ाया सरफराज के भाई मुशीर खान का मजाक? VIDEO VIRAL

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 30 मई 2025 (18:50 IST)
आईपीएल 2025 के क्वालिफायर 1 मुकाबले में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) ने पंजाब किंग्स (PBKS) को 8 विकेट से हराकर शानदार जीत दर्ज की। यह मुकाबला 29 मई को मोहाली के महाराजा यादविंद्र सिंह इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेला गया। इस जीत के साथ Royal Challengers Bengaluru ने चौथी बार फाइनल में जगह बनाई। हालांकि मैच के बाद चर्चा उस वाकये की हो रही है, जो पंजाब किंग्स के 20 वर्षीय युवा खिलाड़ी मुशीर खान (Musheer Khan) के डेब्यू के दौरान हुआ, मुशीर खान सरफराज खान के छोटे भाई हैं। 
 
यह वाकया तब का है जब मुशीर खान नौवें ओवर में बल्लेबाजी करने आए। तब विराट कोहली स्लिप में खड़े होकर अपने साथी से बातचीत कर रहे थे। फैंस का दावा है कि कोहली ने मुशीर की ओर इशारा करते हुए कहा – "ये तो पानी पिलाता है।" कुछ फैंस ने कोहली का बचाव करते हुए कहा कि कोहली यह कह रहे थे कि मुशीर अभी तो पानी देने आए थे अब बैटिंग करने! वे इसे लेकर कंफ्यूज थे।" 

इस बात को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मच गया है। कई फैंस ने इसे डेब्यू कर रहे युवा खिलाड़ी का अपमान बताया। एक यूजर ने लिखा, "डेब्यू कर रहे खिलाड़ी के लिए इस तरह की बात करना शर्मनाक है।" एक अन्य ने कहा, "क्या किसी और ने विराट कोहली के लिप-सिंक और हावभाव पर ध्यान दिया जब मुशीर गार्ड ले रहे थे?"


ALSO READ: विराट के जिगरी दोस्त ABD का खुला चैलेंज, अब कोई नहीं रोक सकता RCB को ट्रॉफी जीतने से
हालांकि, कोहली के फैंस उनके बचाव में भी सामने आए हैं। उनका कहना है कि लोग बातों को तोड़-मरोड़कर पेश कर रहे हैं। एक फैन ने लिखा, "मुशीर कुछ ओवर पहले टाइमआउट के दौरान ड्रिंक्स लेकर आए थे। कोहली बस यह कह रहे थे कि जो अभी पानी दे रहा था, अब बल्लेबाजी करने आ गया। इसमें मजाक उड़ाने जैसा कुछ नहीं है।"


ALSO READ: सुयश शर्मा ने RCB को फाइनल में पहुंचाने के बाद नहीं मनाया जश्न, बताई वजह

