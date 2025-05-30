'ये पानी पिलाता है' सबके सामने विराट ने उड़ाया सरफराज के भाई मुशीर खान का मजाक? VIDEO VIRAL

"Pani Pilata Hai..." Virat Kohli making fun of 20 year old #PunjabKings player #Musheerkhan

This looks really saddening when a 20 year old is on the field batting against #RCB and being a legend for many; you make fun of him by saying "ye pani pilata h ". #shamelessViratKohli pic.twitter.com/xJe5gwQsM9