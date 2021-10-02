Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Google ने Play Store से हटाए 136 खतरनाक Apps, पूरी लिस्ट देखें और तुरंत करें अपने फोन से Delete

शनिवार, 2 अक्टूबर 2021 (21:00 IST)
Google Play Store ने ऐसी 136 एप्स का पता लगाया है, जो खतरनाक हैं और उनको बैन कर दिया है। अगर आपके स्मार्टफोन्स में भी ये एप्स हैं, तो उसको तुरंत डिलीट कर दीजिए। आइए देखते हैं उन एप्स की पूरी लिस्ट...
 Full List of Apps on Google Play Store apps banned by Google
 Handy Translator Pro
Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker
 Geospot: GPS Location Tracker
iCare – Find Location
 My Chat Translator
 Bus – Metrolis 2021
Free Translator Photo
 Locker Tool
 Fingerprint Changer
Call Recoder Pro
 Instant Speech Translation
 Racers Car Driver
Slime Simulator
Keyboard Themes
 What’s Me Sticker
 Amazing Video Editor
 Safe Lock
 Heart Rhythm
 Smart Spot Locator
 CutCut Pro
 OFFRoaders – Survive
 Phone Finder by Clapping
 Bus Driving Simulator
 Fingerprint Defender
Lifeel – scan and test
 Launcher iOS 15
Idle Gun Tycoo
 Scanner App Scan Docs & Notes
 Chat Translator All Messengers
 Hunt Contact
 Icony
 Horoscope : Fortune
Fitness Point
 Qibla AR Pro
Heart Rate and Meal Tracker
 Mine Easy Translator
PhoneControl Block Spam Calls
 Parallax paper 3D
SnapLens – Photo Translator
Qibla Pass Direction
Caller-x
Clap
Photo Effect Pro
iConnected Tracker
 Smart Call Recorder
Daily Horoscope & Life Palmestry
Qibla Compass (Kaaba Locator)
Prookie-Cartoon Photo Editor
Qibla Ultimate
Truck – RoudDrive Offroad
GPS Phone Tracker – Family Locator
Call Recorder iCall
PikCho Editor app
Street Cars: pro Racing
Cinema Hall: Free HD Movies
Live Wallpaper & Background
Intelligent Translator Pro
Face Analyzer
TrueCaller & TrueRecoder
iTranslator_ Text & Voice & Photo
Pulse App – Heart Rate Monitor
Video & Photo Recovery Manager 2
Быстрые кредиты 24\7
Fitness Trainer
ClipBuddy
Vector arts
Ludo Speak v2.0
Battery Live Wallpaper 4K
Heart Rate Pro Health Monitor
Locatoria – Find Location
GetContacter
Photo Lab
AR Phone Booster – Battery Saver
English Arabic Translator direct
VPN Zone – Fast & Easy Proxy
100% Projector for Mobile Phone
Forza H Mobile 4 Ultimate Edition
Amazing Sticky Slime Simulator ASMR\u200f
Clap To Find My Phone
Screen Mirroring TV Cast
Free Calls WorldWide
My Locator Plus
iSalam Qibla Compass
Language Translator-Easy&Fast
WiFi Unlock Password Pro X
Pony Video Chat-Live Stream
Zodiac : Hand
Ludo Game Classic
Loca – Find Location
Easy TV Show
Qibla correct Quran Coran Koran
Dating App – Sweet Meet
R Circle – Location Finder
TagsContact
Ela-Salaty: Muslim Prayer Times & Qibla Direction
Qibla Compass
Soul Scanner – Check Your
CIAO – Live Video Chat
Plant Camera Identifier
Color Call Changer
Squishy and Pop it
Keyboard: Virtual Projector App
Scanner Pro App: PDF Document
QR Reader Pro
FX Keyboard
You Frame
Call Record Pro
Free Islamic Stickers 2021
QR Code Reader – Barcode Scanner
Bag X-Ray 100% Scanner
Phone Caller Screen 2021
Translate It – Online App
Mobile Things Finder
Proof-Caller
Phone Search by Clap
Second Translate PRO
CallerID
3D Camera To Plan
Qibla Finder – Qibla Direction
Stickers Maker for WhatsApp
Qibla direction watch (compass)
Piano Bot Easy Lessons
CallHelp: Second Phone Number
FastPulse – Heart Rate Monitor
Caller ID & Spam Blocker
Free Coupons 2021
KFC Saudi – Get free delivery and 50% off coupons
Skycoach
HOO Live – Meet and Chat
Easy Bass Booster
Coupons & Gifts: InstaShop
FindContact
Launcher iOS for Android
Call Blocker-Spam Call Blocker
Call Blocker-Spam Call Blocker
Live Mobile Number Tracker

