सावधान! Whatsapp पर Tata Group का मैसेज, Free मिलेगी नेक्सन, जानिए आखिर क्या है सचाई

Tata Groups की ओर से ट्विटर पर एक पोस्ट के माध्यम से स्पष्ट किया है कि कंपनी इस तरह का कोई मैसेज नहीं भेज रही। इससे होने वाले नुकसान के जिम्मेदार आप स्वयं होंगे।
#FakeNotSafe— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) October 1, 2021
Tata Group or its companies are not responsible for this promotional activity. Please do not click on the link and/or forward it to others.
Know more here: https://t.co/jJNfybI9ww pic.twitter.com/AA38T0oqHn
Read that message twice before clicking on the link or forwarding it to others. #FakeNotSafe pic.twitter.com/g8GDWTrJQ2
— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) September 11, 2021साथ ही कंपनी ने लोगों से अपील की है कि इस मैसेज में दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक न करें। तो अगर आपके व्हाट्सऐप पर इस तरह का कोई मैसेज आया हो तो सावधान रहें और उसे आगे फॉरवर्ड न करें।