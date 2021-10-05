Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

सावधान! Whatsapp पर Tata Group का मैसेज, Free मिलेगी नेक्सन, जानिए आखिर क्या है सचाई

webdunia
मंगलवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2021 (16:50 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर धोखाधड़ी करने वाले शातिर लोग अब नए-नए तरीकों का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। वे लोगों को फ्री का लालच देकर अपने मंसूबों को पूरा करते हैं।

ऐसा ही मैसेज हाल में Tata Groups के नाम पर चल रहा है, जो व्हाट्‍सऐप पर चलाया जा रहा है। Whatsapp पर मिल रहा टाटा की 150वीं एनीवर्सरी पर फ्री कार जीतने का ऑफर दिया जा रहा है।
webdunia

मैसेज के मुता‍बिक 4 सवालों के जवाब देने पर फ्री कार दी जाएगी। तेजी से वायरल हो रहे इस मैसेज को हर कोई फॉरवर्ड कर रहा है, लेकिन सावधान रहिए। यह मैसेज पूरी तरह से फेक है।
Tata Groups की ओर से ट्विटर पर एक पोस्ट के माध्यम से स्पष्ट किया है कि कंपनी इस तरह का कोई मैसेज नहीं भेज रही। इससे होने वाले नुकसान के जिम्मेदार आप स्वयं होंगे।
साथ ही कंपनी ने लोगों से अपील की है कि इस मैसेज में दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक न करें। तो अगर आपके व्हाट्‍सऐप पर इस तरह का कोई मैसेज आया हो तो सावधान रहें और उसे आगे फॉरवर्ड न करें।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर भूपेश बघेल को रोका, धरने पर बैठे छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्‍यमंत्री

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos