उधमपुर में मिले 2 पुलिसकर्मियों के शव, शरीर पर गोलियों के निशान

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 8 दिसंबर 2024 (09:23 IST)
Jammu Kashmir news in hindi : जम्मू-कश्मीर के उधमपुर जिले में एक सनसनीखेज घटनाक्रम में रविवार तड़के 2 पुलिसकर्मी मृत पाए गए और उनके शरीर पर गोलियां लगने के निशान मिले हैं। अधिकारियों ने संदेह जताया कि संभवत: दोनों पुलिसकर्मियों ने एक दूसरे पर गोलियां चलाईं जिससे उनकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
 
उन्होंने बताया कि तड़के करीब साढ़े छह बजे जिला मुख्यालय स्थित काली माता मंदिर के बाहर पुलिस वैन के अंदर पुलिसकर्मियों के गोलियों से छलनी शव मिले। पुलिस दल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा और शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया।
 
अधिकारी ने बताया कि दोनों पुलिस कर्मियों के शरीर पर गोलियों के निशान मिले हैं। प्रारंभिक रिपोर्ट से पता चला है कि दोनों पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत संभवत: एक-दूसरे पर गोलियां चलाने के कारण हुई।
 
पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। घटनास्थल पर फॉरेंसिक टीम को बुलाया गया है। दोनों पुलिसकर्मियों के बीच कोई आपसी विवाद था या घटना में किसी बाहरी तत्व की भूमिका रही, यह जांच के बाद ही पता चलेगा।  
