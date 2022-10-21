Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

चिंदबरम की पीएम मोदी को बताया, कैसे होगा रुपए में सुधार?

शुक्रवार, 21 अक्टूबर 2022 (09:40 IST)
नई दिल्ली। दुनियाभर से मिल रहे आर्थिक मंदी के संकेतों और डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपए के गिरते स्तर को देखते हुए पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को खास सलाह दी। चिदंबरम ने कहा कि रुपए के मूल्य में लगातार गिरावट के खिलाफ सरकार बेबस नजर आ रही है। रुपए में गिरावट का असर मुद्रास्फीति, चालू खाते के घाटे और ब्याज दरों पर पड़ता है।
 
चिंदबरम ने ट्वीट कर ने कहा कि अगर रुपए में सुधार करना है तो पीएम मोदी को तुरंत सी रंगराजन, डॉ वाय वी रेड्डी, डॉ. राकेश मोहन, डॉ. रघुराम राजन और मोंटेक सिंह अहलूवालिया के साथ बैठक करनी चाहिए। इस बैठक में वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण को साथ ही रिजर्व बैंक के गर्वनर को भी शामिल होना चाहिए।
 
यूपीए राज में - रंगराजन, वाईवी रेड्डी और रघुराम राजन रिजर्व बैंक गवर्नर थे। राकेश मोहन डिप्टी गवर्नर थे और मोंटेक सिंह अहलुवालिया योजना आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष थे।
 
उन्होंने एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा कि इस समय, सरकार को देश में उपलब्ध सभी ज्ञान और अनुभव की आवश्यकता है। मैंने ऐसे प्रख्यात पेशेवरों के एक समूह का सुझाव दिया है, जिनके दिल में देश का हित है। 

भाजपा आईटी सेल के प्रमुख अमित मालवीय ने इस प्रस्ताव को सिरे से खारिज कर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि चिदंबरम ने जिन नामों का सुझाव दिया वे ऐसे नाम हैं जिनके समय में देश का विकास पिछड़ गया था। आपके पास अवांछित सलाह देने के अलावा कुछ नहीं है। इन लोगों ने भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था को पीछे धकेलने का काम किया है। 
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया लगातार कमजोर होता जा रहा है। 1 अमेरिकी डॉलर की कीमत 83 रुपए के स्तर को पार कर गई है। यह रुपए का ऑल टाइम लो है। हालांकि वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण का तो यह भी मानना है कि रुपया गिर नहीं रहा है बल्कि डॉलर मजबूत हो रहा है।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

