अर्थव्यवस्‍था को लेकर नीति आयोग के VC राजीव कुमार की कड़ी टिप्पणी, सरकार को दी बड़ी सलाह

शुक्रवार, 23 अगस्त 2019 (11:32 IST)
नीति आयोग के वाइस चेयरमैन राजीव कुमार ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था पर कड़ी टिप्पणी करते हुए सरकार से निजी कंपनियों को भरोसे में लेने की सलाह दी है। राजीव कुमार ने कहा कि किसी ने भी पिछले 70 साल में ऐसी स्थिति का सामना नहीं किया जब पूरी वित्तीय प्रणाली जोखिम में है।

उन्होंने कहा कि आज कोई किसी पर भी भरोसा नहीं कर रहा है। पूरा वित्त जगत चरमरा गया है। प्राइवेट सेक्टर में कोई भी कर्ज देने को राजी नहीं है। उन्होंने सरकार को लीक से हटकर कुछ कदम उठाने की सलाह दी।

समाचार एजेंसी द्वारा ट्वीट किए गए एक वीडियो में राजीव कुमार ने कहा कि नोटबंदी, GST और दीवालिया कानून के बाद स्थिति काफी बदल गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि पहले करीब 35 फीसद नकदी उपलब्ध होती थी जो अब काफी कम हो गई है। इस कारण अब हालात काफी जटिल बन रहे हैं।

इससे पहले मुख्य आर्थिक सलाहकार के. सुब्रमण्यम ने प्राइवेट सेक्‍टर की कंपनियों को माइंडसेट बदलने की नसीहत दी है। उन्होंने प्राइवेट कंपनियों को कहा कि एक बालिग व्यक्ति लगातार अपने पिता से मदद नहीं मांग सकता। आपको इस सोच को बदलना होगा। आप यह सोच नहीं रख सकते कि मुनाफा तो खुद लपक लूं और घाटा हो तो सब पर उसका बोझ डाल दूं।
 

