इससे पहले मुख्य आर्थिक सलाहकार के. सुब्रमण्यम ने प्राइवेट सेक्टर की कंपनियों को माइंडसेट बदलने की नसीहत दी है। उन्होंने प्राइवेट कंपनियों को कहा कि एक बालिग व्यक्ति लगातार अपने पिता से मदद नहीं मांग सकता। आपको इस सोच को बदलना होगा। आप यह सोच नहीं रख सकते कि मुनाफा तो खुद लपक लूं और घाटा हो तो सब पर उसका बोझ डाल दूं।
#WATCH: Rajiv Kumar,VC Niti Aayog says,"If Govt recognizes problem is in the financial sector... this is unprecedented situation for Govt from last 70 yrs have not faced this sort of liquidity situation where entire financial sector is in churn &nobody is trusting anybody else." pic.twitter.com/Ih38NGkYno— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019