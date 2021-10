लगातार तीसरे दिन महंगा हुआ पेट्रोल-डीजल, जानिए क्या है 4 महानगरों में दाम...

Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 106.54 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) & Rs 95.27 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) respectively today.



Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 112.44 & Rs 103.26 in #Mumbai, Rs 107.12 & Rs 98.38 in #Kolkata; Rs 103.61 & Rs 99.59 in Chennai respectively pic.twitter.com/oxu6ONvNUU