CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021: CBSE 10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षाएं 4 मार्च से, शिक्षा मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल ने जारी की डेटशीट

webdunia
मंगलवार, 2 फ़रवरी 2021 (17:40 IST)
नई दिल्ली। CBSE ने 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा की वार्षिक बोर्ड परीक्षा की डेटशीट जारी कर दी है। छात्र अपना सब्जेक्ट-वाइज शेड्यूल भी देख सकते हैं।
डेटशीट जारी होने से स्टूडेंट्‍स को तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप देने में आसानी होगी। केंद्रीय शिक्षामंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल ने पिछले दिनों ऐलान किया था कि CBSE बोर्ड द्वारा 12वीं की परीक्षाएं 4 मई से आयोजित की जाएंगी। यह एग्जाम 10 जून तक चलेंगे।

परीक्षा में संसोधित सिलेबस से ही सवाल पूछे जाएंगे। CBSE बोर्ड एग्जाम कोरोना गाइडलाइंस के तहत आयोजित किए जाएंगे।

केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक के मुताबिक बोर्ड परीक्षा खत्म होने के बाद मूल्यांकन होगा और 15 जुलाई तक रिजल्ट्स घोषित करने की कोशिश की जाएगी। माना जा रहा है कि 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड एग्जाम का रिजल्ट 15 जुलाई तक जारी किया जा सकता है।

 

