330 करोड़ रुपए में बनेगा शिवनगरी काशी में स्टेडियम, डमरू से लेकर त्रिशूल के आकार की होंगी बनावट

, शुक्रवार, 22 सितम्बर 2023 (15:19 IST)
देश की सांस्कृतिक राजधानी के तौर पर विख्यात Varanasi/ Kashi वाराणसी में 451 करोड़ रूपये की लागत से अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट स्टेडियम का निर्माण किया जायेगा। स्टेडियम का शिलान्यास प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी 23 सितंबर को करेंगे जिसमें सचिन तेंदुकलर और सुनील गावस्कर जैसे तमाम दिग्गजों के भाग लेने की संभावना है।

रुद्राक्ष इंटरनेशनल कन्वेंशन सेंटर के बाद अब वाराणसी में बनने जा रहे नए अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में भी भगवान शिव और काशी की झलक देखने को मिलेगी।इसके कुछ मानचित्र सोशल मीडिया पर भी वायरल हो रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर आ रही जानकारी के मुताबिक इस स्टेडियम में मीडिया सेंटर डमरू के आकार का होगा। वहीं फ्लड लाइट त्रिशूल के जैसी होगी। इसके अलावा चंद्रमा स्टेडियम के आधे भाग में फैला रहेगा।प्रवेश द्वार भी बेल पत्र के आकार के होंगे।

अधिकृत सूत्रों ने गुरुवार को बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट स्टेडियम की सौगात देने 23 सितम्बर को काशी आ रहे है। करीब 451 करोड़ के लागत से अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट स्टेडियम बनने से मैच देखने के साथ ही, इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेटर का आधारभूत इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर भी तैयार होगा। स्टेडियम के शिलान्यास में क्रिकेट जगत के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी सचिन तेंदुलकर व सुनील गावस्कर के आने की संभावना है। इस परियोजना में योगी सरकार ने जमीन अधिग्रहण पर 121 करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए हैं जबकि बीसीसीआई 330 करोड़ रुपये खर्च करके स्टेडियम का निर्माण कराएगा।

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने यह ज़मीन उत्तर प्रदेश क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन (UPCA) को लम्बे समय के लिए पट्टे पर दी है। 30 हज़ार दर्शकों की क्षमता वाले स्टेडियम में सात पिच (प्रैक्टिस व मेन विकेट) तथा इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम के नियमनुसार अत्याधुनिक स्टेडियम निर्माण होगा। स्टेडियम के दिसंबर 2025 तक बनकर तैयार होना संभावित है।

शिलान्यास समारोह में सचिन तेंदुलकर, सुनील गावस्कर, रवि शास्त्री, दिलीप वेंगसरकर जैसे कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों के मौजूद रहने की संभावना है । इस कार्यक्रम में बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष रोजर बिन्नी, उपाध्यक्ष राजीव शुक्ल, सचिव जय शाह भी मौजूद रहेंगे।

उन्होने बताया कि वाराणसी के राजातालाब इलाके के गंजारी गांव में रिंग रोड के पास यह स्टेडियम लगभग 30 महीनों में बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा।

गौरतलब है कि कानपुर और लखनऊ के बाद काशी के रूप में यह यूपी का ये तीसरा अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट स्टेडियम होगा जो वाराणसी व पूर्वांचल ही नहीं बल्कि बिहार, मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ के क्रिकेट खिलाड़ियों की प्रतिभा को निखार कर भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम में शामिल होने का मौका देगा।

