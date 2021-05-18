Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

ABD के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर! अब कभी द.अफ्रीका के लिए नहीं खेलेंगे मिस्टर 360 डिग्री

webdunia
मंगलवार, 18 मई 2021 (19:17 IST)
जोहानसबर्ग:क्रिकेट दक्षिण अफ्रीका (सीएसए) ने आगामी वेस्टइंडीज और आयरलैंड दौरों के लिए दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम घोषित कर दी है। इसी के साथ एबी डिविलियर्स की सीमित ओवर क्रिकेट में राष्ट्रीय टीम में वापसी की अटकलों पर भी विराम लग गया है।


ऐसी अटकलें लगाई जा रही थी कि भारत में होने वाले आगामी टी-20 विश्वकप के लिए वह संन्यास छोड़ कर दक्षिण अफ्रीका टीम के लिए खेलेंगे लेकिन आज के स्पष्टीकरण के बाद तस्वीर साफ हो गई कि वह अब कभी राष्ट्रीय टीम का हिस्सा नहीं बनेंगे। मिस्टर 360 डिग्री के नाम से मशहूर यह विश्व प्रसिद्ध धुरंधर बल्लेबाज आईसीसी विश्वकप 2019 से 1 साल पहले ही अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह चुका था।
सीएसए ने टीम के घोषणा के अलावा यह पुष्टि की है कि एबी डिविलियर्स, जिन्होंने पिछले कुछ महीनों से सफेद गेंद प्रारूप में अंतरराष्ट्रीय वापसी के लिए कई संकेत दिए थे, ने एक बार फैसला किया है कि वह सेवानिवृत्त ही रहेंगे। बोर्ड के साथ चर्चा के बाद उन्होंने यह फैसला लिया है।

उधर आयरलैंड और वेस्ट इंडीज दौरे पर सफेद गेंद सीरीज में तेम्बा बावुमा 20 सदस्यीय टीम की कमान संभालेंगे, जिसमें सिसंडा मगला और लिजाद विलियम्स भी शामिल हैं। दोनों ने हाल ही में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ श्रृंखला में पदार्पण किया था, जब टीम के छह नियमित खिलाड़ी आईपीएल खेलने के लिए बीच में ही सीरीज छोड़ कर चले गए थे।
 
क्विंटन डी कॉक से पदभार ग्रहण करने और मार्च में स्थायी कप्तान नियुक्त किए जाने के बाद डीन एल्गर इस टेस्ट दौरे में पहली बार टीम का नेतृत्व करेंगे। हाल ही में टेस्ट टीम के लिए चुने गए ऑफ स्पिनर प्रेनेलन सुब्रायन को भी पहली बार सफेद गेंद प्रारूप में राष्ट्रीय टीम का हिस्सा बनने का मौका मिलेगा, जबकि लिजाद विलियम्स पहली बार टेस्ट टीम के लिए चुने गए हैं।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि दक्षिण अफ्रीका को वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर दो टेस्ट और पांच टी-20, जबकि आयरलैंड के दौरे पर तीन वनडे और तीन टी-20 खेलने हैं। दक्षिण अफ्रीका और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच 10 जून से सेंट लूसिया में दो टेस्ट खेले जाएंगे और उसके बाद ग्रेनाडा में पांच टी-20 मैच होंगे। दक्षिण अफ्रीका का आयरलैंड दौरा 11 जुलाई से शुरू होगा। इस दौरान वह मेजबान के खिलाफ तीन वनडे और तीन टी-20 मुकाबले खेलेगा।
वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टेस्ट टीम : डीन एल्गर (कप्तान), तेम्बा बावुमा (उप कप्तान), क्विंटन डी कॉक (विकेटकीपर), सरेल इरवी, बेउरन हेंड्रिक्स, जॉर्ज लिंडे, केशव महाराज, लुंगी एनगिदी, एडेन मार्करम, वियान मुल्डर, एनरिक नॉर्त्जे, कीगन पीटरसन, कैगिसो रबादा, रैसी वान डेर डुसेन , काइल वेरेने, तबरेज शम्सी, लिजाद विलियम्स, प्रेनेलन सुब्रायन, मार्को जेन्सन।
 
टी-20 टीम : तेम्बा बावुमा (कप्तान), क्विंटन डी कॉक (विकेटकीपर), बीजोर्न फॉर्च्यून, रीजा हेंड्रिक्स, हेनरिक क्लासीन, जॉर्ज लिंडे, सिसंडा मगला, जनमन मलान, एडेन मार्करम, डेविड मिलर, लुंगी एनगिदी, एनरिक नॉर्त्जे, एंडिले फेहलुकवाओ, ड्वेन प्रिटोरियस, कैगिसो रबादा, रैसी वान डेर डुसेन, काइल वेरेने, तबरेज शम्सी, लिजाद विलियम्स।
आयरलैंड दौरे के लिए दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम : तेम्बा बावुमा (कप्तान), क्विंटन डी कॉक (विकेटकीपर), बीजोर्न फॉर्च्यून, रीजा हेंड्रिक्स, हेनरिक क्लासीन, जॉर्ज लिंडे, सिसंडा मगला, केशव महाराज, जनमन मलान, एडेन मार्करम, डेविड मिलर, लुंगी एनगिदी, एनरिक नॉर्त्जे, एंडिले फेहलुकवेओ, ड्वेन प्रिटोरियस, कैगिसो रबादा, रैसी वान डेर डुसेन, काइल वेरेने, तबरेज शम्सी, लिजाद विलियम्स।(वार्ता)

