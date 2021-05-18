ABD के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर! अब कभी द.अफ्रीका के लिए नहीं खेलेंगे मिस्टर 360 डिग्री

Cricket South Africa have confirmed that star batsman @ABdeVilliers17 will not come out of his retirement.— ICC (@ICC) May 18, 2021
Hence, he will not participate in this year's @T20WorldCup. pic.twitter.com/fHxmYjQsDE
Prenelan Subrayen receives maiden call-up— ICC (@ICC) May 18, 2021
Lizaad Williams earns maiden Test call-up
South Africa have announced their Test and T20I squads for the West Indies series pic.twitter.com/HVgFsx7IQS
South Africa have also announced their squad for the Ireland tour, which comprises of three ODIs and as many T20Is. #IREvSA pic.twitter.com/nez2lFtkb2— ICC (@ICC) May 18, 2021