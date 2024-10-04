Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

अभिमन्यु आखिरकार चक्रव्यूह तोड़ने की कगार पर, BCCI Border Gavaskar Trophy में दे सकती है मौका

हमें फॉलो करें अभिमन्यु आखिरकार चक्रव्यूह तोड़ने की कगार पर, BCCI Border Gavaskar Trophy में दे सकती है मौका

कृति शर्मा

, शुक्रवार, 4 अक्टूबर 2024 (17:26 IST)
अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन...इनका नाम आपने सीनियर टीम या आईपीएल में भले ही न सुना हो लेकिन जब आप इनके  डोमेस्टिक क्रिकेट के आंकड़े देखेंगे तो आपके मन में केवल एक ही सवाल आएगा कि इस क्रिकेटर को अभी तक भारतीय टीम में कैसे नहीं लिया गया। लगातार खुद को साबित करते आ रहे अभिमन्यु (Abhimanyu Easwaran) हमेशा नजर अंदाज कर दिए जाते थे, पहले कुछ फैंस थे जो इन्हें लेकर BCCI से आग्रह भी करते थे लेकिन अब...अब ऐसा हो गया है कि वे हर आए दिन ट्रेंड होते रहते है और कई फैंस भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड से रिक्वेस्ट कर रहे हैं कि इस हुनर को इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर मौका दें।

अभिमन्यु भारतीय 'A' टीम के कप्तान हैं, और 2024-2024 सत्र में अब तक वे 800 रन बना चुके हैं। हालही में उन्होंने अपना 3 अक्टूबर को लखनऊ में ईरानी कप मैच में Rest of India के लिए खेलते हुए सिर्फ 117 गेंदों में अपना 26 वां First Class शतक जड़ा।

यह अभिमन्यु का लगातार प्रथम श्रेणी मैचों में तीसरा शतक था। इस से पहले वे हालही में ख़त्म हुई दलीप ट्रॉफी (Duleep Trophy) में पहले और दूसरे मैच में भी शतक जड़ चुके थे। हालांकि वे सिर्फ 9 रनों से ईरानी कप में अपने दोहरे शतक से चूंक गए लेकिन उन्होंने अब अपने प्रदर्शन से कई फैंस को भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड से सवाल करने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया है। 

29 वर्षीय अभिमन्यु इस साल की शुरुआत में दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे के दौरान भारतीय टेस्ट टीम का हिस्सा थे लेकिन उन्हें प्लेइंग XI में मौका नहीं मिला। 
 
ईश्वरन भारतीय टीम में एक और कॉल-अप हासिल करने में अपने प्रदर्शन से कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं, बीसीसीआई भी बैकअप बल्लेबाजों की तलाश में है और फैंस अभिमन्यु को बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में बैकअप बल्लेबाज के तौर पर देखना चाहते हैं।  

webdunia

 
अभिमन्यु का हालिया प्रदर्शन
(Abhimanyu's Recent Performances)
108* (134)
19 (22)
116 (170)
157* (286)
4 (23)
13 (42)
200* (291)
 
 
अभिमन्यु के फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट के आंकड़े 
अभिमन्यु ने अभी तक 98 मैच खेले हैं जिसमे उन्होंने 48.80 की औसत के साथ 7466 रन बनाए हैं। उन्होंने इस दौरान 26 शतक जड़े हैं और उनका उच्चतम स्कोर (Highest Score) 233 रहा है। 



हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

बाबर आजम और शाहीन अफरीदी के बीच टकराव को देखते रह गया पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
नवरात्रि
Photos
Videos