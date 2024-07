लगातार 3 छक्के लगाकर शतक बनाने वाले दुनिया के पहले बल्लेबाज बने अभिषेक

Abhishek Sharma joins an elite list after a blistering knock in just his second T20I More https://t.co/2vOPPsCr9M #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/dmZl0Ww8zu

For his maiden in his second T20I, Abhishek Sharma receives the Player of the Match #TeamIndia win by 100 runs and level the series 1️ - 1️