विराट कोहली को बोर्ड ने दिया वेस्टइंडीज टी-20 सीरीज से आराम, राहुल की वापसी

Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.



*Inclusion of KL Rahul & Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.