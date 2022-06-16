Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

हार के बाद पहले दक्षिण अफ्रीका को बड़ा झटका, टी-20 का तीसरा सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाज हुआ सीरीज से बाहर

हमें फॉलो करें
गुरुवार, 16 जून 2022 (12:32 IST)
नई दिल्ली: दक्षिण अफ्रीका के मध्यक्रम के बल्लेबाज़ एडेन मार्करम भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका टी20 सीरीज़ से एक भी मुकाबला खेले बिना बाहर हो गये हैं। क्रिकेट साउथ अफ्रीका (सीएसए) ने बुधवार को ट्वीट कर यह जानकारी दी।
सीएसए ने ट्वीट में कहा, "एडेन मार्करम भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका टी20 श्रृंखला के शेष भाग से बाहर कर दिये गये हैं। प्रोटियाज बल्लेबाज ने पिछले सप्ताह कोविड-19 संक्रमित पाए जाने के बाद सात दिन क्वारंटाइन में बिताए। वह अंतिम दो मैचों में खेलने के लिए वापसी नहीं कर पाएंगे।"
सीएसए ने कहा कि विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज क्विंटन डिकॉक की कलाई की चोट में सुधार आया है और टीम का चिकित्सा विभाग उनकी प्रगति पर नजर रखना जारी रखेगा।

ट्वीट में कहा गया, "विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज क्विंटन डिकॉक ने कलाई की चोट से उबरने में काफी सुधार किया है। प्रोटियाज का मेडिकल स्टाफ उनकी प्रगति का आकलन करना जारी रखेगा और चौथे मैच के लिए उनकी उपलब्धता पर फैसला करेगा।"

गौरतलब है कि 3 में से एक भी टी-20 मैच में ना खेलने के कारण एडम मार्करम कल आईसीसी द्वारा जारी टी-20 के बल्लेबाजी रैंकिंग में एक पायदान नीचे खिसक गए थे। 772 अंको के साथ वह अब भी टी-20 क्रिकेट के तीसरे सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाज है। उनसे ऊपर पाकिस्तान के कप्तान बाबर आजम और विकेटकीपर मोहम्मद रिजवान हैं।

एडम मार्करम का अगले 2 मैचों में ना होना दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए एक बड़ा झटका है क्योंकि ऐसा माना जा रहा था कि 3 मैचों में सिर्फ 1 विकेट लेने वाले तबरेज शम्सी की जगह उनको शामिल किया जाएगा क्योंकि मार्करम ऑफ स्पिन गेंदबाजी भी करते हैं और दक्षिण अफ्रीका में कई बार भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाजों के विकेट भी ले चुके हैं।

एडम मार्करम की जगह दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम कोई दूसरा चेहरा शामिल करती है या नहीं यह देखने वाली बात होगी।

