हार के बाद पहले दक्षिण अफ्रीका को बड़ा झटका, टी-20 का तीसरा सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाज हुआ सीरीज से बाहर

सीएसए ने ट्वीट में कहा, "एडेन मार्करम भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका टी20 श्रृंखला के शेष भाग से बाहर कर दिये गये हैं। प्रोटियाज बल्लेबाज ने पिछले सप्ताह कोविड-19 संक्रमित पाए जाने के बाद सात दिन क्वारंटाइन में बिताए। वह अंतिम दो मैचों में खेलने के लिए वापसी नहीं कर पाएंगे।"
TEAM UPDATE@AidzMarkram has been ruled out of the remainder of the #INDvSA T20I series.— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 15, 2022
The #Proteas batsman spent 7 days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and will not be able to complete his return to play program in time for the last 2 matches. pic.twitter.com/LSfRCdFsOO
Wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock, has made a marked improvement in his recovery from a wrist injury. The Proteas’ medical staff will continue to assess his progress and make a decision on his availability for match four in due course.#BePartOfIt
— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 15, 2022सीएसए ने कहा कि विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज क्विंटन डिकॉक की कलाई की चोट में सुधार आया है और टीम का चिकित्सा विभाग उनकी प्रगति पर नजर रखना जारी रखेगा।