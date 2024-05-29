Select Your Language

रोहित शर्मा की पत्नी रितिका ने Rafah को लेकर स्टोरी पोस्ट की, लोगो ने किए भद्दे कमेंट, जानें पूरी खबर

Ritika Sajdeh ने अपनी Instagram Story में फिलिस्तीन को सपोर्ट किया, भड़के फैन्स

रोहित शर्मा की पत्नी रितिका ने Rafah को लेकर स्टोरी पोस्ट की, लोगो ने किए भद्दे कमेंट, जानें पूरी खबर

कृति शर्मा

, बुधवार, 29 मई 2024 (13:12 IST)
(Image Source : Ritika Sajdeh Instagram)

Ritik Sajdeh All Eyes on Rafah Instagram Story : एक तरफ जहां रोहित शर्मा भारतीय टीम को न्यूयॉर्क में टी20 वर्ल्ड कप की प्रैक्टिस कर जीताने में लगे हुए हैं, वहीँ दूसरी और उनकी पत्नी रितिका सजदेह सोशल मीडिया पर बुरी तरह से ट्रोल हो रहीं हैं, कुछ लोग उनपर भद्दे कमेंट कर रहे हैं, तो कुछ लोग उन्हें धर्म परिवर्तन करने की सलाह देते हुए नजर आए। कारण है उनका सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी स्टोरी में फिलिस्तीन को सपोर्ट करना।

इजरायल और फिलिस्तीन के बीच कई महीनों से संघर्ष चल रहा है, गाजा के रफाह शहर में शरणार्थी शिविरों पर रविवार को रात में हुए इजरायली हमले में 45 फिलिस्तीनियों की जान जा चुकी है जिसमे अधिकतर महिलाएं और बच्चे शामिल हैं। गाजा में नरसंहार की ओर ध्यान आकर्षित करने के लिए इस हमले के बाद 'ऑल आइज ऑन रफाह' (All Eyes On Rafah) हैश टैग पूरी दुनिया में ट्रेंड होने लगा।

रितिका सजदेह ने भी अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर यह स्टोरी लगाई जिसकी वजह से किसी ने उनपर भद्दे कमेंट किए तो, वहीँ कई ट्रोलर्स का वे निशाना बनी, किसी ने तो यह तक भी कहा 'हिन्दू काफिर हो हिन्दू काफिर ही रहोगी, यह सब स्टोरी लगाने से कुछ नहीं होगा।' तो किसी ने रोहित शर्मा की पत्नी रितिका सजदेह की तुलना विराट कोहली की पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा से करदी। 

कई लोगों ने यह कहा कि 'उन्होंने कभी कश्मीरी पंडितो के समर्थन में तो कभी बात नहीं की, बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान के हिन्दुओं पर भी वे कभी बात नहीं करती तो यह सब क्यों' 



यह स्टोरी उन्होंने मंगलवार, 28 मई को पोस्ट की थी और उसके बाद उन्होंने यह स्टोरी डिलीट भी करदी जिसकी वजह से कुछ लोगों ने उनकी सराहना भी की।  
 

रितिका के अलावा पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर इरफान पठान, टेनिस दिग्‍गज सानिया मिर्जा, अभिनेता वरुण धवन और एक्ट्रेस तृप्ति डिमरी सही कई लोगों ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर 'ऑल आइज ऑन रफाह' एक फोटो शेयर की।

रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक गाजा में चल रहे इजरायल के हमले पर लोगों को ध्यान आकर्षित करने के लिए इस ऑल आईज ऑन रफाह वाली इस तस्वीर को 24 घंटे में 3 करोड़ से ज्यादा बार शेयर किया गया।   


ईरान सहित कईयों ने "सभी की निगाहें राफा पर" सेंटेंस को शेयर करके हमले की निंदा की है। नई दिल्ली में ईरान के दूतावास के आधिकारिक एक्स हैंडल ने भी पोस्ट किया, "'सभी की निगाहें राफा पर" एक वाक्यांश है जो राफा, गाजा में चल रहे नरसंहार को संदर्भित करता है, जिसमें 1.4 मिलियन से अधिक फिलिस्तीनी आश्रय मांग रहे हैं।


