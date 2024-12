ऑस्ट्रेलिया के इस घातक गेंदबाज ने कहा, हमारे लिए हमेशा परेशानी का सबब रहे अश्विन

Most wickets in international cricket since #RavichandranAshwin's debut:



765 - Ravi Ashwin (379 Innings)

698 - Tim Southee (485 Innings)

695 - Mitchell Starc (368 Innings)

647 - James Anderson (560 Innings)

634 - Stuart Broad (485 Innings)#ThankYouAshwin pic.twitter.com/NdqXo4Wk3V