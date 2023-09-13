Select Your Language

बाबर आज़म, इतिहास में तीन 'ICC Player of the Month' ख़िताब जीतने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने

, बुधवार, 13 सितम्बर 2023 (17:03 IST)
Babar Azam Player of the Month : पाकिस्तान के स्टार बल्लेबाज बाबर आजम (Babar Azam), जो एकदिवसीय रैंकिंग (ICC ODI Rankings) में शीर्ष पर हैं और एकदिवसीय क्रिकेट (ODI Cricket) में अपना दबदबा बनाए हुए हैं, ने अपने करियर में तीसरी बार आईसीसी प्लेयर ऑफ द मंथ (Babar Azam ICC Player of the Month For August) का खिताब जीता है।
वह हाल ही में नेपाल और अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ एकदिवसीय मैचों में अपने शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए अगस्त माह के सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी बने। 
 
बाबर ने टीम के साथी शादाब खान और वेस्टइंडीज के  निकोलस पूरन को हराकर तीसरी बार यह पुरस्कार जीता है। उन्होंने अगस्त माह में अपनी 4 पारियों में 64 की औसत से 264 रन बनाए जिसमें 2 अर्धशतक और एक शतक शामिल है।
बाबर ने कहा, "मैं अगस्त 2023 के लिए आईसीसी प्लेयर ऑफ द मंथ चुने जाने से खुश हूं।"
 
उन्होंने कहा "पिछला महीना मेरी टीम और मेरे लिए असाधारण रहा है क्योंकि हमने कुछ शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है। इतने लंबे समय के बाद एशिया कप पाकिस्तान में आ रहा है, मुल्तान की भावुक और क्रिकेट-प्रेमी भीड़ के सामने खेलना बहुत अच्छा था। मुल्तान में अपने ही लोगों के सामने मैंने अपना दूसरा वनडे स्कोर 150 से अधिक बनाया, जिससे खुशी दोगुनी हो गई।"
"मैं फॉर्म का अधिकतम लाभ उठाने के लिए उत्सुक हूं क्योंकि हम क्रिकेट के एक रोमांचक चरण में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं, जबकि एशिया कप नजदीक है और आईसीसी पुरुष क्रिकेट विश्व कप (ODI World Cup 2023) भी नजदीक है। मैं और मेरी टीम खुशी लाने के लिए उत्सुक हैं और लाखों पाकिस्तान प्रशंसकों के लिए खुशी।"

Babar Azam ODI Career 
 उन्होंने अपने वनडे करियर के खेले गए 107 मैचों में 58.48 की औसत से 5380 रन बनाए हैं जिसमे 19 शतक और 28 अर्धशतक शामिल हैं। 

