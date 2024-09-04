Top 10 टेस्ट रैंकिंग से बाहर हुए बाबर आजम, 610 दिनों से नहीं लगा पाए थे पचासा

हालांकि टॉप 10 में अब पाकिस्तानी विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज मोहम्मद रिजवान की एंट्री हुई है। वह फिलहाल दसवें स्थान पर है। रिजवान ने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ 1 शतक और 2 अर्धशतक लगाए।
Here are the updated ICC Men's Test batting, bowling, and all-rounder rankings:— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) September 4, 2024
Joe Root remains at the top of the ICC Test batting rankings.
Asitha Fernando's strong performance in the ongoing Test series against England has pushed him into the top 10 bowlers' rankings.… pic.twitter.com/Zu41NQSYba