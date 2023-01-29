Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

5 करोड़ मिलेंगे विश्व विजेता टीम को, शाह ने दिया अहमदाबाद में न्योता

रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2023 (21:38 IST)
नई दिल्ली: भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) के सचिव जय शाह ने महिला अंडर-19 टी20 विश्व कप में खिताब जीतने वाली भारतीय टीम को पांच करोड़ रुपये का पुरस्कार देने की घोषणा की।

भारत ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका में फाइनल में इंग्लैंड पर सात विकेट से शानदार जीत दर्ज की।शेफाली वर्मा की अगुआई वाली भारतीय अंडर-19 टीम वैश्विक टूर्नामेंट में वह अंतिम बाधा पार करने में सफल रही जिसे पार करने में सीनियर टीम को कामयाबी नहीं मिल रही थी।
शाह ने खिताबी जीत के बाद ट्वीट किया, ‘‘भारत में महिला क्रिकेट आगे बढ़ रहा है और विश्व कप जीत ने महिला क्रिकेट के कद को कई पायदान ऊपर किया है। मुझे पूरी टीम और सहयोगी स्टाफ के लिए पुरस्कार राशि के रूप में पांच करोड़ रुपये की घोषणा करते हुए खुशी हो रही है। यह निश्चित रूप से शानदार वर्ष है।’’
सचिव ने बुधवार को पूरी टीम को अहमदाबाद आने का न्योता भी दिया।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मैं शेफाली वर्मा और उनकी विजयी टीम को अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में हमारे साथ जुड़ने और एक फरवरी को तीसरा टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय देखने के लिए आमंत्रित करता हूं। यह बड़ी उपलब्धि निश्चित रूप से एक जश्न की हकदार है।’’(भाषा)

