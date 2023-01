Under 19 Women World Cup जीतने से भारत 69 रन दूर, इंग्लैंड हुई 68 रनों पर धाराशाही

Innings Break!



Stupendous bowling effort from #TeamIndia as England are all out for 68 runs in 17.1 overs in the Finals of the #U19T20WorldCup #TeamIndia chase coming up shortly. Stay tuned!



Scorecard - https://t.co/a9WgSfFv8z #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup #Final pic.twitter.com/bDqutAaxxm