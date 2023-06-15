स्टोक्स ने वाट्सअप लिखा 'The Ashes' और फिर मोईन अली ने लिखा LoL, ऐसे वापस लिया ऑलराउंडर ने संन्यास

इंग्लैंड के पुरुष क्रिकेट के प्रबंध निदेशक रॉब की ने बयान में कहा‘‘ हमने इस सप्ताह के शुरू में मोईन अली से टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास वापस लेने के लिए संपर्क किया। मोईन टीम से जुड़ने और फिर से टेस्ट क्रिकेट खेलने के लिए उत्साहित हैं। ’’ आईपीएल 2023 की चैंपियन चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स का हिस्सा रहे मोईन अली ने प्रथम श्रेणी क्रिकेट के रूप में अपना आखिरी मैच भारत के खिलाफ सितंबर 2021 में ओवल में खेला था।
Moeen Ali revealed that he initially thought Ben Stokes was joking, as he was unaware of Jack Leach's injury. He also stated that he would not consider coming out of retirement for any captain other than Ben Stokes.#Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/DuUQaCpi1V— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) June 14, 2023
एशेज के लिए इंग्लैंड की टीम इस प्रकार है:-
Moeen Ali's response when Ben Stokes first approached him about an Ashes comeback: "lol" pic.twitter.com/qIy8Jf6Btx— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 13, 2023