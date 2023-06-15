Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

स्टोक्स ने वाट्सअप लिखा 'The Ashes' और फिर मोईन अली ने लिखा LoL, ऐसे वापस लिया ऑलराउंडर ने संन्यास

गुरुवार, 15 जून 2023 (13:35 IST)
England इंग्लैंड के ऑलराउंडर Moeen Ali मोईन अली ने  Test Cricket टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास वापस ले लिया है और वह ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 16 जून से एजबेस्टन में शुरू होने वाली पांच टेस्ट मैचों की एशेज श्रृंखला के लिए टीम से जुड़ गए हैं। इस 35 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी ने 2021 में भारत दौरे के बाद टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने की घोषणा कर दी थी। लेकिन इंग्लैंड के कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स और मुख्य कोच ब्रैंडन मैकुलम ने उन्हें अपने फैसले पर पुनर्विचार करने के लिए कहा।

हालांकि इस वापसी की कहानी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। बेन स्टोक्स ने मोईन अली को वाट्सअप पर मैसेज किया ( द एशेज) इस पर मोईन अली ने कहा लोल , यानि कि लॉफ आउट लाउड, वह यह बेन स्टोक्स से यह मैसेज पाकर हंसने लगे थे।

मोईन अली को चोटिल स्पिनर जैक लीच की जगह टीम में शामिल किया गया है। बाएं हाथ के स्पिनर लीच पीठ दर्द के कारण एशेज से बाहर हो गए।हालांकि मोईन अली को यह नहीं पता था और उन्होंने बेन स्टोक्स की कप्तानी में बिना शर्त अपना संन्यास वापस ले लिया।
इंग्लैंड के पुरुष क्रिकेट के प्रबंध निदेशक रॉब की ने बयान में कहा‘‘ हमने इस सप्ताह के शुरू में मोईन अली से टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास वापस लेने के लिए संपर्क किया। मोईन टीम से जुड़ने और फिर से टेस्ट क्रिकेट खेलने के लिए उत्साहित हैं। ’’ आईपीएल 2023 की चैंपियन चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स का हिस्सा रहे मोईन अली ने प्रथम श्रेणी क्रिकेट के रूप में अपना आखिरी मैच भारत के खिलाफ सितंबर 2021 में ओवल में खेला था।

उन्होंने 2014 में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ लार्ड्स में टेस्ट क्रिकेट में पदार्पण किया था। मोईन ने अभी तक 64 टेस्ट मैचों में 28.29 की औसत से 2914 रन बनाए हैं जिसमें पांच शतक और 14 अर्धशतक शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा उनके नाम पर 195 विकेट दर्ज हैं।
एशेज के लिए इंग्लैंड की टीम इस प्रकार है:-

बेन स्टोक्स (कप्तान), मोईन अली, जेम्स एंडरसन, जोनाथन बेयरस्टो, स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड, हैरी ब्रूक, जैक क्रॉली, बेन डकेट, डैन लॉरेंस, ओली पोप, मैथ्यू पॉट्स, ओली रॉबिन्सन, जो रूट, जोश टोंग, क्रिस वोक्स और मार्क वुड।

