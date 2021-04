ICC प्लेयर ऑफ द मंथ: 6 में से 3 नॉमिनेशन भारतीय क्रिकेट से, भुवी का नाम शामिल

Who's your ICC Women's Player of the Month for March?



Rajeshwari Gayakwad Eight ODI wickets at 20.25; four T20I wickets at 14.25

Lizelle Lee 288 ODI runs at 144.00; 90 T20I runs at 30.00

Punam Raut 263 ODI runs at 87.66



Vote here https://t.co/PFgHOEEjrc#ICCPOTM pic.twitter.com/eSWCrs2YCE