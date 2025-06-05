Dharma Sangrah

चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम के बाहर भगदड़ पर क्रिकेट जगत ने जताया शोक

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 5 जून 2025 (13:05 IST)
भारत के महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर ने बेंगलुरू के चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम के बाहर आरसीबी की आईपीएल जीत के जश्न के दौरान 11 लोगों की मौत पर शोक जताते हुए कहा कि यह बहुत ही भयावह त्रासदी है।रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू के 18 साल बाद पहली बार आईपीएल खिताब जीतने के जश्न के दौरान भगदड़ में 11 लोग मारे गए और 30 से अधिक घायल हुए हैं।
तेंदुलकर ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा ,‘‘ बेंगलुरू में चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम पर जो भी हुआ, वह भयावह है। हर प्रभावित परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनायें। सभी को सुकून और शक्ति मिले।’’
दक्षिण अफ्रीका और आरसीबी के पूर्व बल्लेबाज एबी डिविलियर्स ने लिखा ,‘‘ चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम पर हुई इस त्रासदी से प्रभावित लोगों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनायें और प्रार्थना।’’
भारत के पूर्व कप्तान और कोच और बेंगलुरू के रहने वाले अनिल कुंबले ने इसे क्रिकेट के लिये दुखद दिन करार दिया।उन्होंने लिखा ,‘‘ क्रिकेट के लिये दुखद दिन। आरसीबी की जीत का जश्न मनाने में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना।’’

युवराज सिंह ने लिखा ,‘‘जश्न का पल अकल्पनीय त्रासदी में बदल गया। बेंगलुरू हादसे से प्रभावित हर एक के प्रति मेरी संवेदना। दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति मिले और उनके परिवार को शक्ति।’’आनन फानन में कराये गए समारोह में भाग लेने के लिये भारी संख्या में भीड़ जुटने के कारण यह हादसा हुआ।
आकाश चोपड़ा ने लिखा कि "अवाक और स्तब्ध हूं, एक विजय समारोह ने कितने मासूमों की जान ले ली, उनके और उनके परिवार के बार में सोचकर दिल द्रवित हो उठा।"

