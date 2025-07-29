Dharma Sangrah

डेल स्टेन ने की वॉशी और जड़ेजा की आलोचना, पीटरसन ने किया स्टोक्स का बचाव

Dale Steyn

WD Sports Desk

, मंगलवार, 29 जुलाई 2025 (15:41 IST)
इंग्लैंड के चौथे टेस्ट में अंत में हुए नाटकीय मोड़ में ज्यादातर पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने वॉशिंगटन सुंदर और रविंद्र जड़ेजा के शतक की लालसा को सही ठहराया है। लेकिन इसके इतर कुछ क्रिकेटर्स ऐसे भी हैं जो मानते हैं कि वॉशिंगटन सुंदर और रविंद्र जड़ेजा को बेन स्टोक्स से हाथ मिला लेना चाहिए था क्योंकि मैच में कुछ बचा नहीं था।

तबरेज शम्सी के एक ट्वीट पर डेल स्टेन ने जवाब में यह कहा। तबरेज शम्सी ने ट्वीट किया कि "भारतीयों द्वारा खेल को तुरंत ड्रॉ पर समाप्त करने के प्रस्ताव को स्वीकार न करने को लेकर इतना बड़ा बखेड़ा क्यों खड़ा किया जा रहा है? प्रस्ताव दिया गया था... प्रस्ताव अस्वीकार कर दिया गया था और उन्हें अपना फैसला लेने का पूरा अधिकार था। उन्हें अपने शतक मिले जिसके लिए उन्होंने कड़ी मेहनत की थी। खेल खत्म,"

इस पर डेल स्टेन ने लिखित में जवाब दिया कि "इसमें कई परतें हैं, और हर एक किसी को यह बात पसंद नहीं आएगी । मुझे यहाँ बस एक ही समस्या नज़र आती है, वो ये कि लोग समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं कि बल्लेबाज़ शतक के लिए नहीं, बल्कि ड्रॉ के लिए खेल रहे थे। यही लक्ष्य था," ।
स्टेन ने आगे लिखा "मैच ड्रॉ करो। जब ये हो गया, और नतीजा आना नामुमकिन हो गया, तो हाथ मिलाने की पेशकश की गई, क्या यही सज्जनता है ना? अब ये वक़्त नहीं है कि वो समझ जाएँ कि अब वो सुरक्षित हैं और अब ना कहें कि हम कुछ मुफ़्त माइलस्टोन चाहते हैं... हालाँकि नियमों के दायरे में, ये थोड़ा अजीब लगता है। खैर, उन्होंने अच्छी बल्लेबाज़ी की, और शायद आखिरी घंटे के नज़दीक आते ही उन्हें उन माइलस्टोन तक पहुँचने के लिए और ज़्यादा आक्रामक होना चाहिए था, कम से कम तब, हम सब सहमत हो सकते थे, इस अजीब स्थिति में किसी भी टीम ने एक-दूसरे से आगे निकलने की कोशिश नहीं की।"
इसके अलावा इंग्लैंड के पूर्व क्रिकेटर केविन पीटरसन ने भी बेन स्टोक्स का बचाव करते हुए कहा कि बेन स्टोक्स 2 दिन से फील्डिंग कर रहा था, यह सब झुंझलाहट के कारण हुआ। आप अपने सोफे पर बैठकर ज्ञान दे सकते हैं लेकिन वह मैदान पर अपनी भावना व्यक्त कर सकता है। हालांकि पीटरसन ने जड़ेजा और वॉशिंगटन की तारीफ की।

