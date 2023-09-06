Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

चोटों से गुज़र रहे ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाड़ी, फिर भी किया गया विश्वकप के लिए टीम में शामिल

, बुधवार, 6 सितम्बर 2023 (15:34 IST)
ODI World Cup 2023 : पैट कमिंस (Pat Cummins), स्टीव स्मिथ (Steve Smith), मिचेल स्टार्क (Mitchell Starc) और ग्लेन मैक्सवेल (Glenn Maxwell) को चोटों के बावजूद भारत में होने वाले विश्व कप के लिए आस्ट्रेलिया की 15 सदस्यीय टीम (Australia Team for ODI World Cup) में शामिल किया गया है जबकि गेंदबाजी हरफनमौला सीन एबोट (Sean Abott) पहली बार टूर्नामेंट में खेलेंगे ।
कमिंस और स्मिथ कलाई की चोट से जूझ रहे हैं जो उन्हें एशेज श्रृंखला के दौरान लगी थी । वहीं स्टार्क और मैक्सवेल ग्रोइन और टखने की चोट का शिकार हैं ।
आस्ट्रेलिया के मुख्य चयनकर्ता जॉर्ज बेली (George Bailey) ने कहा ,‘‘ यह सभी जल्दी ही फिट हो जाएंगे और भारत के खिलाफ आगामी श्रृंखला में उनके चयन की उम्मीद है । विश्व कप की अंतिम टीम के ऐलान से पहले भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका में आठ वनडे मैच खेलने हैं ।’’
 
एडम जाम्पा (Adam Zampa) और एश्टोन एगर (Aston Agar) दो स्पिनरों को टीम में जगह मिली है जबकि जोश इंगलिस (Josh Inglis) बैकअप विकेटकीपर हैं । इस टीम में 28 सितंबर तक बदलाव किया जा सकता है ।
आस्ट्रेलिया को दक्षिण अफ्रीका में पांच वनडे मैचों की श्रृंखला और भारत में तीन वनडे खेलने हैं । विश्व कप से पहले उसे नीदरलैंड और पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ अभ्यास मैच खेलने हैं । विश्व कप में उसे आठ अक्टूबर को चेन्नई में भारत के खिलाफ पहला मैच खेलना है ।
आस्ट्रेलिया टीम :
 
पैट कमिंस (कप्तान), सीन एबोट, एश्टोन एगर, एलेक्स कारी, कैमरन ग्रीन, जोश हेजलवुड, ट्रेविस हेड, जोश इंगलिस, मिचेल स्टार्क, मिचेल मार्श, ग्लेन मैक्सवेल, स्टीव स्मिथ, मार्कस स्टोइनिस, डेविड वॉर्नर, एडम जाम्पा ।
 



