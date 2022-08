अब श्रीलंका का यह तेज गेंदबाज भी चोटिल होकर हुआ एशिया कप से बाहर

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Team Updates@dushmantha05, who was named in the 20-member #AsiaCup2022 squad, will not take part in the Asia Cup, as he has sustained an injury (on his left leg) during practices.

SLC Selectors brought in Nuwan Thushara into the 20-man squad.

