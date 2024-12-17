Select Your Language

रोहित शर्मा रिटायरमेंट लो, लगातार फ्लॉप देख कप्तान साहब की सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने ली क्लास

webdunia

कृति शर्मा
, मंगलवार, 17 दिसंबर 2024 (11:22 IST)
India vs Australia Rohit Sharma : कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का लगातार फ्लॉप होना अब भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए एक बड़ी समस्या का कारण बन चूका है। उनकी कप्तानी के साथ साथ खिलाड़ी के तौर पर भी उनकी कड़ी आलोचना हो रही है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ तीन परियों में वे केवल 19 ही रन स्कोर कर पाए हैं। पिता बनने के बाद उन्होंने दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में वापसी की। चूँकि, केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) और यशस्वी जायसवाल (Yashasvi Jaiswal) ओपनर्स के तौर पर अच्छी लय में दिखाई दे रहे थे 2019 से टेस्ट में ओपनिंग करते आ रहे शर्मा ने खुद को मध्यक्रम में छठे नंबर पर उतारने का निर्णय लिया।

उन्होंने कहा भी था कि केएल राहुल ने जिस तरह पर्थ में खेला है वे उस पॉज़िशन के हकदार हैं लेकिन साथ ही उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि लम्बे समय के बाद उनके लिए मध्यक्रम में खेलना इतना आसान नहीं रहेगा। एडिलेड में उन्होंने पहली पारी में 3 और दूसरी में 6 रन बनाए।

उसके बाद फैंस को विश्वास था कि अब सीरीज 1-1 से बराबर हो चुकी है, और दूसरा टेस्ट भारत बड़ी बुरी तरह हारा है, इसके बाद रोहित की कप्तानी और खेल में भी गंभीरता देखने मिलेगी, लेकिन ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। तीसरे टेस्ट में एक बार फिर उनकी कप्तानी और खेल पर सवाल उठाए गए और उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल किया गया। कईयों का तो यह भी कहना है कि या तो उन्हें कप्तानी से हट जाना चाहिए ताकि वे अपने खेल पर ध्यान दे सके या फिर रिटायरमेंट ले लेना चाहिए।


ब्रिस्बेन के गाबा में चल रहे इस टेस्ट में, रोहित शर्मा अधिक देर तक पिच पर नहीं टिक सके, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कपोतां पैट कमिंस ने 5वें स्टंप पर शानदार आउट-स्विंगिंग डिलीवरी के साथ उन्हें स्टंप के पीछे कैच करा दिया।


इसके बाद क्या था? बस फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी क्लास लेना शुरू कर दी। वहीँ, चेतेशवर पुजारा का मानना है कि उनका खेल छठे नंबर पर आने की वजह से प्रभावित हुआ है।  

रोहित शर्मा की आखिरी 13 टेस्ट पारियां:
 
- एक अर्धशतक
- 152 रन
- 11.69 का औसत

6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 10


ALSO READ: विराट कोहली बने खुद के दुश्मन, बार-बार एक ही गलती पड़ रही भारी, देखें चौकाने वाले आंकड़े

चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar) ने स्टार स्पोर्ट्स पर बातचीत के दौरान कहा '“वह पारी की शुरुआत करते आ रहे हैं, अब वह नंबर 6 पर बल्लेबाजी कर रहे हैं। यह टीम के लिए है, लेकिन मुझे अभी भी लगता है कि जब आप पारी की शुरुआत करने के इतने आदी हो जाते हैं और जब आपको इंतजार करना पड़ता है, तो आप खुद को उस संदेह में डाल देते हैं . मेरा मतलब है, जब आप पारी की शुरुआत कर रहे होते हैं और आप अचानक नंबर 6 पर बल्लेबाजी करना शुरू कर देते हैं तो इससे आपको मदद नहीं मिलती है। इससे आपको वह गति भी नहीं मिल पाती है,''
 
आपको बता दें, अपने टेस्ट करियर की शुरुआत मध्यक्रम के बल्लेबाज के रूप में करने वाले रोहित आखिरी बार भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 2018-19 सीरीज के मेलबर्न टेस्ट के दौरान मध्यक्रम में खेले थे। 
 
X (पूर्व Twitter) पर रोहित शर्मा के आउट होने के बाद फैंस का रिएक्शन 


