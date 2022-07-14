Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

संजू सैमसन को इंडीज दौरे पर मौका नहीं मिलने से फैंस निराश, यह हो सकता है कारण

हमें फॉलो करें Sanju Samson
गुरुवार, 14 जुलाई 2022 (15:35 IST)
विकेटकीपर संजू सैमसन को वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर जगह ना मिलने से क्रिकेट फैंस खासे निराश दिख रहे हैं। संजू सैमसन का हालिया फॉर्म खासा अच्छा था। उन्होंने आयरलैंड के खिलाफ 42 गेंदों पर 77 रन बनाये थे।

अब ना ही उन्हें इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज में मौका मिला और ना ही इंडीज के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज में मौका मिलेगा। ऐसे में फैंस ने अपनी हताशा ट्विटर पर जाहिर की।

कभी स्थाई नहीं हो पाए संजू सैमसन

लगातार आईपीएल खेलने के बावजूद भी विकेटकीपर संजू सैमसन कभी भी अपना स्थान टीम इंडिया में पक्का नहीं कर सके। 7 साल पहले इसी दौरान उन्हें जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ चुना गया।
इसके बाद सीधे उन्हें 5 साल बाद श्रीलंका के खिलाफ दूसरे दर्जे की टीम इंडिया में मौका मिला। तब से उनको 5 मौके जरूर मिले लेकिन पक्का स्थान नहीं मिल पाया।

विकेटकीपरों की भरमार है बाहर रखने का कारण

भारत की टी-20 टीम को अगर देखें तो इसमें बल्लेबाजों से ज्यादा विकेटकीपर हैं। ईशान किशन, केएल राहुल, ऋषभ पंत, दिनेश कार्तिक ऐसे में संजू सैमसन का एक विशुद्ध बल्लेबाज के तौर पर खेलना मुश्किल हो जाता है। टी-20 विश्वकप में भी उनको अब शायद ही मौका मिले।

फैंस ने ट्विटर पर उगला गुस्सा

संजू सैमसन के फैंस ने ट्विटर पर इस बात पर निराशा के अलावा आक्रोश भी जाहिर किया है। कई फैंस ने संजू सैमसन के प्रदर्शन को सामने रखते हुए यह बात कही है कि बीसीसीआई ने उनके साथ नाइंसाफी की है।


Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

विराट कोहली को बोर्ड ने दिया वेस्टइंडीज टी-20 सीरीज से आराम, राहुल की वापसी

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos