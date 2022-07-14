संजू सैमसन को इंडीज दौरे पर मौका नहीं मिलने से फैंस निराश, यह हो सकता है कारण

इसके बाद सीधे उन्हें 5 साल बाद श्रीलंका के खिलाफ दूसरे दर्जे की टीम इंडिया में मौका मिला। तब से उनको 5 मौके जरूर मिले लेकिन पक्का स्थान नहीं मिल पाया।
Story of giving opportunity for Sanju Samson in T20I:
1 T20 vs ZIM on 2015 July
1 T20 vs SL on 2020 Jan
2 T20 vs NZ on 2020 Feb
3 T20 vs AUS on 2020 Dec
3 T20 vs SL on 2021 July
2 T20 vs SL on 2022 Feb
1 T20 vs IRE on 2022 Jun
Indian wicketkeeper last 3 scores in t20is
*Rishabh Pant 1, 26, 1
*Dinesh Karthik 11,12,6
*Ishan Kishan 26,3,8
*Sanju Samson 39,18,77
Sanju Samson couldn't find a place in India's T20I squad once again.
His stats since 2019:
His stats since 2019:— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) July 14, 2022
vs Pace: 31.13 Avg, 147.50 SR
vs Spin: 29.56 Avg, 143.77 SR
He is one of the best Indian T20 batters, still not a regular member of this squad. Really absurd!
Rishabh Pant in his last 6 T20I innings : 56 Runs
Sanju Samson in his last 1 t20i inning : 77 runs— J|B (@ItzButter63) July 14, 2022
Rishabh Pant last 7 innings in T20i - 29, 5, 6, 17, 1*, 26, 1.
Runs - 85
Avg - 14.16
SR - 99.22
Sanju Samson last 7 innings in T20i - 77, 18, 39, 0, 7, 27, 10.
Runs - 178
Avg - 25.42
SR - 131.54
— Jesus Messiah (@SavariiGiriGiri) July 10, 2022