युवराज से लेकर हरभजन ने ऐसे याद की 10 साल पुरानी वनडे विश्वकप जीत की सालगिराह

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 2 अप्रैल 2021 (17:52 IST)
आज का दिन न केवल टीम इंडिया के लिए बल्कि सभी क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लिए अनमोल है। 2 अप्रैल 2011 को भारत ने 28 साल बाद क बार फिर क्रिकेट में विश्व विजेता का सेहरा अपने सिर बाँध लिया था। 1983 के बाद भारत को 2003 में मौका मिला था लेकिन इस बार टीम इंडिया ने कोई गलती नहीं की थी और श्रीलंका को 6 विकेट से हराकर वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में कप अपने नाम किया। 
 
यह पल अनमोल था इसके बाद जो कुछ भी हुआ वह किसी ने सोचा नहीं था। सभी खिलाड़ी भावुक हो गए थे। खुशी के आँसू न सिर्फ युवराज की आँखों से बह रहे थे, बल्कि सभी खिलाड़ियों की आँखों से ये बयाँ हो रहे थे। वानखेड़े स्टेडियम पर भारतीय टीम ने मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंडुलकर को कंधों पर बैठाकर पूरे स्टेडियम में घुमाया गया। सचिन के हाथों में तिरंगा झंडा था और पूरा स्टेडियम उस वक्त खुशी से झूम रहा था। 
 
10 साल पुराने इस पल को भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के हर सदस्य ने याद किया। 2011 विश्वकप के  मैन ऑफ द टूर्नामेंट रहे युवराज सिंह ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया। युवी ने कैप्शन में लिखा कि 2 अप्रैल 2011 को इतिहास रचा गया। हम यह कप न केवल भारत के लिए बल्कि सचिन तेंदुलकर के लिए जीतना चाहते थे जिन्होंने दशकों से भारतीय क्रिकेट का बोझ अपने कंधे पर रखा था। भारतीय क्रिकेट के इस अनमोल पल का हिस्सा बनने और टीम इंडिया का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के लिए हमेशा कर्जदार रहूंगा।
गौरतलब है कि वनडे विश्वकप 2011 में युवराज सिंह ने भारतीय टीम की ओर से सर्वाधिक 362 रन बनाए थे इसमें 1 शतक और 4 अर्धशतक शामिल थे ,वहीं गेदंबाजी में 15 विकेट लिए थे जिसके चलते उनको मैन ऑफ द टूर्नामेंट घोषित किया गया था।
 
भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी ट्विटर पर एक फोटो डालकर इस जीत को एक अनमोल पल की उपाधि दी। 
बाएं हाथ के भारतीय बल्लेबाज सुरेश रैना ने भी ट्विटर पर पोस्ट डाला और लिखा- भारत में रह रहे और भारत से बाहर रह रहे हर भारतीय का यह सपना था जो 10 साल पहले पूरा हुआ था। यह अनमोल पल हमेशा याद  रहेगा। 
हाल फिलहाल कोरोना संक्रमण से ग्रसित और 2011 की वनडे टीम का हिस्सा रहे ऑलराउंडर यूसूफ पठान ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि - 10 साल हो गए हैं लेकिन इस जीत की यादें अभी भी दिल के करीब हैं। 100 करोड़ भारतीयों के लिए वह क्या रात थी।
टीम इंडिया के टर्बनेटर हरभजन सिंह ने ट्विटर पर इस सनुहरे पल को याद करके लिखा 2 अप्रैल 2011 को भारत विश्व विजेता बना। प्रार्थनाओं और समर्थन के लिए धन्यवाद, लगता ही नहीं कि इस बात को 10 साल हो गए हैं।
टीम इंडिया के लिए 2011 विश्वकप में सर्वाधिक 21 विकेट निकालने वाले जहीर खान ने आरामदायक अंदाज में एक फोटो शेयर किया और लिखा की 10 साल हो चुके हैं , समय कितनी जल्दी बीत जाता है, क्या दिन था वह।

