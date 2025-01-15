Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






सरफराज खान ने दिया ड्रेसिंग रूम को धोखा, कोच गौतम का गंभीर आरोप

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Sarfaraz Khan

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 15 जनवरी 2025 (18:02 IST)
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की ड्रेसिंग रुम में विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा। मेलबर्न की हार के बाद भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के ड्रेसिंग रुम से कई खबर लीक हुई थी जिसके कारण कोच गौतम गंभीर को बहुत बुरा लगा था।

गौरतलब है कि मेलबर्न में खेले गए बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट के बाद कोच गौतम गंभीर खिलाड़ियों पर खासा गुस्सा हो गए थे। सूत्रों के हवाले से उन्होंने ऋषभ पंत को गैरजिम्मेदाराना शॉट खेलने पर लताड़ा था। यह सब बातें सोशल मीडिया पर लीक हो गई थी।

लेकिन जब गौतम गंभीर से सवाल ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मीडिया ने सिडनी टेस्ट से पहले प्रेस वार्ता में पूछा तो उन्होंने कहा कि खिलाड़ियों को ड्रेसिंग रुम की बातें लीक नहीं करनी चाहिए।

आज यह बात सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आ रह हीै कि गौतम गंभीर ने समीक्षा बैठक में नए नवेले बल्लेबाज सरफराज खान का नाम लिया है। जिन्होंने बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में एक भी मैच नहीं खेला।

सरफराज खान ने लंबे इंतजार के बाद पिछले साल इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट पदार्पण किया था। उन्होंने बैंगलूरू ने न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ अपना पहला टेस्ट शतक जड़ा। आधा दर्जन टेस्ट मैचों में उन्होंने 37 की औसत से 371 रन बनाए हैं जिसमें 3 अर्धशतक और 1 शतक शामिल है। न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ उन्होंने सर्वाधिक 150 रन बनाए थे।


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

भारतीय महिला टीम को आयरलैंड पर मिली एकदिवसीय इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी जीत, किया सूपड़ा साफ

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
मकर संक्रांति
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो