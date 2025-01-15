सरफराज खान ने दिया ड्रेसिंग रूम को धोखा, कोच गौतम का गंभीर आरोप

Gambhir took the name of Sarfaraz Khan for leaking dressing room chats in the BCCI meeting and we are up for another drama in Indian Cricket. pic.twitter.com/CWVA9vmnuz— Div (@div_yumm) January 15, 2025
The source told BCCI that the one who's leaking is FAT and from Mumbai lobby!
And it's Sarfaraz who was sacrificed https://t.co/0wq4tG4xo2— Pandemic Pep™️ (@afc_anubhav) January 15, 2025
No wonder Sarfaraz came back home with injured ribs https://t.co/9PoEgCR0LM
— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 15, 2025
Gautam Gambhir aur Sarfaraz khan pic.twitter.com/KF9G6RMcLF
— Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) January 15, 2025
According to Gautam Gambhir Sarfaraz Khan : pic.twitter.com/xl0nOt9SCJ
— chintubaba (@chintamani0d) January 15, 2025
— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) January 15, 2025सरफराज खान ने लंबे इंतजार के बाद पिछले साल इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट पदार्पण किया था। उन्होंने बैंगलूरू ने न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ अपना पहला टेस्ट शतक जड़ा। आधा दर्जन टेस्ट मैचों में उन्होंने 37 की औसत से 371 रन बनाए हैं जिसमें 3 अर्धशतक और 1 शतक शामिल है। न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ उन्होंने सर्वाधिक 150 रन बनाए थे।