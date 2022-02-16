इस दक्षिण भारतीय भाषा में लिखा गया है ग्लेन मैक्सवेल की शादी का कार्ड, हुआ वायरल

क्योंकि ग्लेन मैक्सवेल एक ऑस्ट्रेलियन है और विनी एक दक्षिण भारतीय तो यह कार्ड काफी वायरल हुआ। इस फोटो ट्वीट पर लोगों ने दोनों ही युगल को बधाई दी।
GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we'd bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony... Will there be a white gown wedding too?— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) February 12, 2022
Congratulations Glenn and Vini ! @Gmaxi_32 pic.twitter.com/uJeSjHM1we
Feel glad when an Indian goes with foreigner without leaving Indian culture .
Mr. Maxwell - congratulation to be clean bold .
— Awadh Bihari (@Awadhbh26) February 16, 2022
Vini is not a Tam Brahm. The ceremony is chosen because the girl is of mixed Telugu/Tamil background so no common type of wedding between her parents and so the friends chose this style of wedding.
— Sudustara Varchasvi Sanatani (@VaishnavKrish14) February 13, 2022
I have no idea who you are but sharing someone’s wedding invite online is not cool.
— Nemarca (@Nemarca) February 16, 2022
— Raja (@rajaevershine) February 13, 2022
Congratulations. We wish them all the very best for a happy married life.
— N Ramanathan (@nramanathan1) February 15, 2022शादी के कारण मैक्सवेल को छोड़ने होंगे आईपीएएल के कुछ मैच और पाक दौरा