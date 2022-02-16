Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

इस दक्षिण भारतीय भाषा में लिखा गया है ग्लेन मैक्सवेल की शादी का कार्ड, हुआ वायरल

webdunia
बुधवार, 16 फ़रवरी 2022 (13:23 IST)
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ऑलराउंडर ग्लेन मैक्सवेल जल्द ही भारतीय मूल की ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दुल्हन के साथ परिणय सूत्र में बंधने जा रहे हैं। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि कस्तूरी शंकर नामक के एक ट्विटर हैंडल ने ग्लेन मैक्सवेल के शादी का कार्ड शेयर किया जो वायरल हो गया।

इस कार्ड की खास बात यह थी कि यह दक्षिण भारतीय भाषा तमिल में लिखा गया है। इस कार्ड में दी गई जानकारी की मानें तो ग्लेन मैक्सवेल और विनी रमन एक साथ विवाह करने जा रहे हैं। संभवत यह विवाह तमिल रीति रिवाजों के साथ ही संपन्न होगा।
क्योंकि ग्लेन मैक्सवेल एक ऑस्ट्रेलियन है और विनी एक दक्षिण भारतीय तो यह कार्ड काफी वायरल हुआ। इस फोटो ट्वीट पर लोगों ने दोनों ही युगल को बधाई दी।
शादी के कारण मैक्सवेल को छोड़ने होंगे आईपीएएल के कुछ मैच और पाक दौरा

स्ट्रेलियाई आलराउंडर ग्लेन मैक्सवेल अगले महीने वैवाहिक बंधन में बंधने जा रहे हैं जिसके कारण उनका पाकिस्तान दौरे और इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के शुरुआती मैचों से बाहर रहना तय है।

मैक्सवेल ने 'फॉक्स स्पोर्ट्स' से कहा कि कार्यक्रम में बदलाव के कारण तिथियों में टकराव होना तय था। रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद सिराज के अलावा मैक्सवेल को भी रिटेन किया था।
webdunia

उन्होंने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ कैनबरा में तीसरे टी20 मैच के बाद कहा, ‘‘शुरू में जब मैंने क्रिकेट आस्ट्रेलिया के साथ तिथियों को लेकर बात की तो दो सप्ताह का अंतर था जिसमें मुझे संभावित रूप से समय मिल जाता। ’’

मैक्सवेल ने कहा, ‘‘इसलिए जब मैंने तिथियों पर अंतिम फैसला किया तो मैं खुश था कि मुझे किसी श्रृंखला से बाहर नहीं रहना पड़ेगा। इसके बाद पिछले साल जब मैं (क्रिकेट आस्ट्रेलिया की) अनुबंध संबंधी बैठक में आया तो उन्होंने बताया कि पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ श्रृंखला होगी।’’
webdunia

आईपीएल के मार्च के आखिरी सप्ताह में शुरू होने की संभावना है जबकि आस्ट्रेलिया का पाकिस्तान का सीमित ओवरों की श्रृंखला का दौरा 29 मार्च से शुरू होगा।मैक्सवेल और उनकी भारतीय मूल की मंगेतर विनी रमन 27 मार्च को परिणय सूत्र में बंधेंगे।

2 साल पहले ही हुई थी सगाई

मैक्सवेल बेंगलुरु में रहने वाली विनी के साथ पिछले 4 साल से डेटिंग कर रहे हैं। विनी पढ़ने के सिलसिले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में और यहीं पर अपना दिल मैक्सवेल को दे बैंठी। दो साल पहले जब कोरोना वायरस ने खलल नहीं डाला था तब दोनों ने सगाई की थी।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

मैच प्रिव्यू: टी-20 विश्वकप 2022 की तैयारियों को दुरुस्त करने के इरादे से भारत भिड़ेगा इंडीज से

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos