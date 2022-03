होली से पहले ग्लेन मैक्सवेल ने दिया विराट कोहली पर बड़ा बयान

Maxi talks about spending time with Sachin Tendulkar at the start of his career, things that went wrong for him at KXIP, and other aspects of his game, on the #RCBPodcast powered by @KotakBankLtd. Here’s a snippet from the episode.https://t.co/bixXHIUKAq#PlayBold @Gmaxi_32 pic.twitter.com/TYvMb7E6Dl