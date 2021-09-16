Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

विराट कोहली का फैसला सही या गलत, ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ 'Good Decision'

webdunia
गुरुवार, 16 सितम्बर 2021 (19:07 IST)
विराट कोहली ने आखिरकार क्रिकेट के सबसे छोटे फॉर्मेट से सन्यांस की घोषणा कर दी है। हालांकि वनडे और टेस्ट में वह कप्तानी जारी रखेंगे। इस फैसले के बाद विराट के विशुद्ध फैन्स के अलावा बाकी सब खुश दिखे क्योंकि ट्विटर पर गुड डिसजन यानि की सही निर्णय ट्रेंड करने लग गया।

कुछ इस तरह के ट्वीट्स देखने को मिले।


कोहली ने अपने ट्विटर पेज पर एक बयान पोस्ट किया, ‘‘मैंने अक्टूबर में दुबई में होने वाले टी20 विश्व कप के बाद टी20 कप्तान के तौर पर पद से हटने का फैसला किया है। ’’

 कोहली ने अपने पेज पर बयान में कहा, ‘‘कार्यभार को समझना बहुत महत्वपूर्ण चीज है और पिछले आठ-नौ वर्षों से मेरे अत्यधिक कार्यभार को देखते हुए जिसमें मैं सभी तीनों प्रारूपों में खेल रहा हूं और नियमित रूप से पिछले पांच से छह वर्षों से कप्तानी कर रहा हूं, मुझे लगता है कि मुझे टेस्ट और वनडे क्रिकेट में भारतीय टीम की अगुआई के लिये पूरी तरह से तैयार होने के लिये खुद को थोड़ा ‘स्पेस’ देने की जरूरत है। ’’

उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘मैंने टी20 कप्तान के तौर पर अपने समय में टीम को अपना सबकुछ दिया और मैं टी20 कप्तान के लिये ऐसा करना जारी रखूंगा और बतौर बल्लेबाज आगे बढ़ने के लिये ऐसा करना जारी रखूंगा। ’’

कोहली ने कहा कि यह फैसला उन्होंने मुख्य कोच रवि शास्त्री, रोहित (स्पष्ट रूप से उनकी जगह लेने वाले), बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली और सचिव जय शाह से सलाह मशविरा करने के बाद किया है।टी20 विश्व कप 17 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा।

