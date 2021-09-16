विराट कोहली का फैसला सही या गलत, ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ 'Good Decision'

Big heart. No captain who's won series in nz sa aus eng wi ind would ever step down— Dhruv (@RogueRook81) September 16, 2021
Amazing team man, good decision considering workload issues
THE NEXT CAPTAIN OF INDIA T20 SQUAD AFTER THE WORLD CUP CONGRATULATIONS @ImRo45 AND A GOOD DECISION BY @imVkohli TO SHARE THE TEAM LOAD pic.twitter.com/A62eBrLkA2
— (@REBELSAI1123) September 16, 2021
Honestly not even a bit happy about this decision but if this is what he wants I hope it turns out to be a good decision for him. All the best for future skip, love ya @imVkohli
— Loosu Paapa (@CertainSoul) September 16, 2021
One of India's best T20 captains. Hope he can sign off with the WC. Frankly, it's a surprise. But a good decision by @imVkohli to listen to his body. Hope this pushes him to greater heights in ODIs and tests. Thank You #ViratKohli #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jv0HQMqK0Y
— VishalCricket(MSD)& Bollywood (@Vishaltemgire) September 16, 2021
Good decision by Virat, he needed that at this stage of his career
Should also quit RCB captaincy as well to revive/prolong his test career— Khurram Aziz (@khurramaziz123) September 16, 2021
Virat's intensity was insane. I had thought he would give up the captaincy of #RCB which would give him two months off as leader. Hopefully this can give his mind the rest it needs and who knows, find him another peak as a T20 batsman.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 16, 2021