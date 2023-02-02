Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

कलाई में फ्रैक्चर होने पर जो एक हाथ से बल्लेबाजी करे वो हनुमा विहारी

गुरुवार, 2 फ़रवरी 2023 (18:11 IST)
हनुमा विहारी ने कल ही दाईं हाथ की कलाई में चोट लगने के बाद बाएं हाथ से बल्लेबाजी कर दिल जीत लिया था लेकिन यह उनके हिम्मत और हौंसले का अंत नहीं था। मंगलवार को अपनी दाईं कलाई चोटिल कर बैठे हनुमा विहारी ने बुधवार को  ही बाएं हाथ से बल्लेबाजी पर उतरकर कुछ चौके बटोरे थे। पहली पारी में उन्होंने 57 गेंदो में 27 रन बनाए थे। 
 
लेकिन गुरुवार को भी उनकी टीम जब संकट में थी तो वह बल्लेबाजी करने उतरे। नौवें विेकेट के पतन के बाद भी आज वह क्रीज पर उतरे और 16 गेंदो में 15 रनों की  पारी खेली। आज तो उन्होंने 1 हाथ से रिवर्स स्वीप भी लगाया।  दोनों ही पारियों में उनका विकेट एस जैन ने लिया लेकिन इंदौर के होलकर स्टेडियम में हनुमा विहारी मिसाल कायम कर गए। ट्विटर पर उनके इस जज्बे की खासी वाह वाही हुई। 

हनुमा विहारी से जब पूछा गया कि ऐसा प्रयोग करते समय उनके दिमाग में क्या चल रहा था तो उन्होंने बताया कि वह कैसे भी करके टीम के लिए कुछ अतिरिक्त रन जोड़ना चाहते थे। उऩ्होंने कहा कि अगर एक कप्तान के तौर पर वह घुटने टेक देते तो पूरी टीम का मनोबल टूट जाता।

आंध्र के खिलाफ गेंदबाजों ने करायी मध्य प्रदेश की वापसी
 
आवेश खान (24 रन पर 4 विकेट) के नेतृत्व में गेंदबाजों के शानदार प्रदर्शन से मध्य प्रदेश ने रणजी ट्रॉफी क्वार्टर फाइनल मुकाबले में गुरुवार को मैच के तीसरे दिन आंध्र की दूसरी पारी को महज 93 रन पर समेट मुकाबले में शानदार वापसी की।
पहली पारी में 151 रन से पिछडने वाली मध्य प्रदेश को जीत के लिए 245 रन का लक्ष्य मिला और दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक टीम ने बिना किसी नुकसान के 58 रन बना लिये।
 
आंध्र के कप्तान हनुमा विहारी ने पहली पारी की तरह दूसरी पारी में भी शानदार जज्बा दिखा और कलाई में गंभीर चोट के बावजूद बल्लेबाजी लिए 11वें नंबर पर उतरे। दायें हाथ के बल्लेबाज विहारी ने चोट को गंभीर होने से बचाने के लिए बायें हाथ से बल्लेबाजी की और 15 रन का योगदान देकर टीम के स्कोर को 90 के पार पहुंचाया। उन्होंने 16 गेंद की अपनी पारी में तीन चौके भी जड़े।
 
इससे पहले मध्य प्रदेश ने दिन की शुरुआत पहली पारी में चार विकेट पर 144 रन की लेकिन बायें हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज पृथ्वीराज यारा के पांच विकेट से टीम 228 रन पर आउट हो गयी। आंध्र ने पहली पारी में 379 रन बनाये थे।यारा ने 26 रन देकर पांच विकेट चटकाये जिसमें गुरुवार को उन्होंने हार्श गवली (1), सारांश जैन (8), आवेश खान (15) एंड कुमार कार्तिकेय (24) को पवेलियन की राह दिखायी।
 
मध्य प्रदेश ने 179 रन पर आठ विकेट गंवा दिये थे लेकिन कार्तिकेय और आवेश ने 48 रन की साझेदारी कर टीम के स्कोर को 220 के पार पहुंचाया।मध्य प्रदेश ने इसके बाद आंध्र की दूसरी पारी को 32.3 ओवर में 93 रन पर समेट दिया। आवेश को गौरव यादव (10 रन पर तीन विकेट) कुमार कार्तिकेय (41 रन पर दो विकेट) और सारांश जैन (11 रन पर एक विकेट) का अच्छा साथ मिला।
 
आंध्र के लिए अश्विन हेब्बर ने दूसरी पारी में सबसे ज्यादा 35 रन का योगदान दिया। उन्होंने नीतिश कुमार रेड्डी (14) के साथ तीसरे विकेट के लिए 37 रन जोड़े। इस साझेदारी के टूटने के बाद टीम ने लगातार अंतराल पर विकेट गंवाये।मध्य प्रदेश को जीत के लिए और 187 रन की जरूरत है। सलामी बल्लेबाज यश दुबे (24) और हिमांशु मंत्री (31) क्रीज पर बने हुए है। दोनों ने शुरुआती विकेट के लिए 58 रन की साझेदारी कर ली है।

