हार्दिक ने कप्तान रोहित या कीपर पंंत किसे दी गाली? वीडियो हुआ वायरल

जबसे यह ऑडियो ट्विटर पर आया है तबसे भूचाल मच गया है और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स यह कह रहे हैं कि हार्दिक पांड्या को अब घमंड आ गया है कि वह अपने कप्तान तक को भी गाली दे रहे हैं।
#HardikAbusedRohit : Just by winning one ipl trophy hardik pandya is abusing the man who is five times winner in ipl and playing for india since 2007 and by the way he has shown this before with his another senior shami . pic.twitter.com/0zRnYnINwA— ishwar dutta (@editor_Ishwar) July 10, 2022
इस कारण पांड्या ने रोहित से कहा कि जब वो गेंदबाजी कर रहे हैं तो उनकी बात को मानकर रिव्यू लेना चाहिए। अब यह कोई और संभवत विकेटकीपर ऋषभ पंत ही हो सकते हैं क्योंकि रिव्यू के दौरान कप्तान सबसे पहले विकेटकीपर से ही बात करता है।
The Truth of Abusive Language By Hardik Pandya !! #हार्दिक_पांड्या_भडवा_हैं #HardikAbusedRohitpic.twitter.com/z7VZnrgwPT— (@45Fan_Prathmesh) July 10, 2022