हार्दिक ने कप्तान रोहित या कीपर पंंत किसे दी गाली? वीडियो हुआ वायरल

रविवार, 10 जुलाई 2022 (21:02 IST)
दूसरे टी-20 के दौरान कप्तान रोहित शर्मा से कहते हुए हार्दिक पांड्या का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में हार्दिक पांड्या अपशब्दों का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। एजबेस्टन में हुए दूसरे टी-20 के दौरान यह वाक्या हुआ जब इंग्लैंड अपने शुरुआती विकेट गंवा चुकी थी और 171 रनों का पीछा कर रही थी।

क्रीज पर उस वक्त लियाम लिविंग्सटन और डेविड मलाम मौजूद थे और हार्दिक पांड्या अपना एक ओवर खत्म करके फील्ड पर जा रहे थे। ट्विटर पर वायरल हो रहे ऑडियो या वीडियो की मानें तो हार्दिक पांड्या कह रहे हैं कि मेरे टाइम मेरे पर देखो और इसके बाद गाली देकर कहा कि वो क्या बोल रहा है।
जबसे यह ऑडियो ट्विटर पर आया है तबसे भूचाल मच गया है और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स यह कह रहे हैं कि हार्दिक पांड्या को अब घमंड आ गया है कि वह अपने कप्तान तक को भी गाली दे रहे हैं।

रोहित को नहीं दी गाली

हालांकि ऐसा नहीं है, यह एक वरिष्ठ खेल पत्रकार ने भी बताया कि हार्दिक पांड्या ने यह शब्द रोहित शर्मा के लिए उपयोग नहीं किए थे। दरअसल बात रिव्यू पर थी और रोहित शर्मा ने सबसे सुझाव लेकर रिव्यू नहीं लिया इस बात पर हार्दिक थोड़े नाराज थे।
इस कारण पांड्या ने रोहित से कहा कि जब वो गेंदबाजी कर रहे हैं तो उनकी बात को मानकर रिव्यू लेना चाहिए। अब यह कोई और संभवत विकेटकीपर ऋषभ पंत ही हो सकते हैं क्योंकि रिव्यू के दौरान कप्तान सबसे पहले विकेटकीपर से ही बात करता है।

बहरहाल ऐसी बातें क्रिकेट में चलती रहती है लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर इसे काफी तूल दिया जा रहा है। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

