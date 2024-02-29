Select Your Language

हार्दिक पांड्या पर क्यों इतनी मेहरबान है BCCI, फैंस ने पूछा सवाल

, गुरुवार, 29 फ़रवरी 2024 (18:54 IST)
जबसे भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने अपने वार्षिक अनुबंध की घोषणा की है तबसे फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर सवाल पूछ रहे हैं। इनमें से एक सवाल यह भी है कि हार्दिक पांड्या जो कि अक्टूबर में ही विश्वकप में चोटिल हो गए थे वह ग्रेड बी से ग्रेड ए में कैसे आ गए।

हार्दिक पांड्या को  बीसीसीआई ने टी-20 विश्वकप 2022 के बाद से ही टी-20 टीम की कप्तानी सौंपी थी। लेकिन जब वह अपनी चोट से लगभग उबर गए थे तो उन्होंने बरोड़ा में अभ्यास शुरु कर दिया और हाल ही में मुंबई के रिलायंस द्वारा आयोजित डी वाए पाटिल टी-20 कप में वह देखे गए थे।

ऐसे में फैंस ने बीसीसीआई से यह सवाल पूछा कि वह हार्दिक पांड्या पर इतना मेहरबान क्यों है। जबकि वह भी रणजी ट्रॉफी नहीं खेल रहे थे और आईपीएल की तैयारी में मग्न थे। वहीं श्रेयस अय्यर को चोटिल होने के कारण भी बोर्ड रणजी में खेलते हुए देखना चाहती थी।



INDvsENG के धर्मशाला टेस्ट से निकला यह ऑलराउंडर तो रणजी टीम हुई सेमीफाइनल के लिए सशक्त

