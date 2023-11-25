हार्दिक पंड्या की मुंबई इंडियंस में वापसी, IPL इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा ट्रेड

ESPNcricinfo की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक यह सौदा पूरी तरह नकद में किया गया है, जिसमें Mumbai Indians को हार्दिक के वेतन के रूप में 15 Crore रुपये (लगभग 1.8 मिलियन डॉलर) और Gujrat Titans को एक अज्ञात हस्तांतरण शुल्क का भुगतान करना होगा। हार्दिक को ट्रांसफर शुल्क का 50% तक लाभ मिलेगा।
ICYMI: Hardik Pandya is set to leave Gujarat Titans and return to Mumbai Indians, where he started his IPL career in 2015— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 25, 2023
There’s no point in holding back someone who really wants to leave…— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 25, 2023
The objective thereafter is to make the most from that transfer… #TataIPL
IPL retention updations. [Espn Cricinfo]
- Hardik Pandya set to join Mumbai Indians.
- Mumbai Indians will be paying 15 crore to Gujarat Titans.
- Gujarat Titans will not take any player from Mumbai Indians in this trade. pic.twitter.com/qqt14Bnzlo
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 24, 2023