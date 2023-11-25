Select Your Language

हार्दिक पंड्या की मुंबई इंडियंस में वापसी, IPL इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा ट्रेड

, शनिवार, 25 नवंबर 2023 (13:39 IST)
Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians : IPL 4 महीनों बाद है लेकिन इसका क्रेज लोगों में अभी से आता दिखाई दे रहा है। IPL 2024 के लिए ट्रेडिंग विंडो (IPL Trading Window) 26 नवंबर को बंद हो जाएगी और इसके पहले आईपीएल इतिहास के सबसे बड़े ट्रेड की खबर सामने आ रही है। एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक Gujrat Titans के कप्तान Hardik Pandya अपनी पूर्व टीम मुंबई इंडियंस में वापस लौट सकते हैं।
ESPNcricinfo की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक यह सौदा पूरी तरह नकद में किया गया है, जिसमें Mumbai Indians को हार्दिक के वेतन के रूप में 15 Crore रुपये (लगभग 1.8 मिलियन डॉलर) और Gujrat Titans को एक अज्ञात हस्तांतरण शुल्क का भुगतान करना होगा। हार्दिक को ट्रांसफर शुल्क का 50% तक लाभ मिलेगा।

Mumbai Indians के लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनौती इस ट्रेड के लिए पर्याप्त धनराशि रखना है। पिछली नीलामी के बाद, मुंबई के पास केवल 0.05 करोड़ रुपये (लगभग 6000 डॉलर) बचे थे। आगामी नीलामी के लिए फ्रेंचाइजी को अपने पर्स में 5 करोड़ रुपये (लगभग 600,000 डॉलर) अतिरिक्त मिलेंगे। इसका मतलब केवल यह है कि मुंबई को हार्दिक ट्रेड को खत्म करने के लिए खिलाड़ियों को रिलीज करना होगा।

Hardik Pandya मुंबई इंडियंस में 2015 में शामिल हुए थे और 4 Mumbai Indians IPL Title का हिस्सा रहे हैं, उन्हें 2022 में IPL Mega Auction में रिलीज़ किया गया था और नई टीम Gujrat Titans ने उन्हें 15 करोड़ में खरीदा था। उन्होंने अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया और टीम के लिए अपनी कप्तानी की शुरुआत में गुजरात टाइटन्स को पहली बार आईपीएल जिताया।

