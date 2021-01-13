Select Your Language

इमरान से आखिरी मिनट में हारे कोहली तो फैंस ने ट्विटर पर निकाली भड़ास

बुधवार, 13 जनवरी 2021 (15:22 IST)
आज आईसीसी का एक पोल जंग का मैदान हो गया। एक बेहद रोमांचक मुकाबले में पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री और पूर्व क्रिकेटर इमरान खान ने भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली को 1% से हरा दिया। इस जीत के बाद भारतीय फैंस भड़क उठे और उन्होंने अपनी भड़ास ट्विटर पर निकाली।
 
आईसीसी ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर एक पोल किया इसमें दर्शकों से महानतम पेस सैटर कप्तान को वोट करने की अपील की। 
क्रिकेट फैंस के सामने कोई चार विकल्प रखे गए पहला विकल्प भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली,दूसरा विकल्प दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व खिलाड़ी एबी डी विलियर्स ,तीसरा विकल्प ऑस्ट्रेलियाई महिला टीम की कप्तान मैग लैनिंग और चौथा विकल्प पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान इमरान खान
 
चार विकल्पों के बीच 2 में ही कांटे की टक्कर देखी गई शुरुआत में इमरान खान आगे चल रहे थे फिर ट्विटर पर यह पोल बहुत बार रिट्वीट किया गया और विराट कोहली इमरान खान की बराबरी पर आ गए। एक समय तो विराट कोहली इमरान खान से 1% की बढ़त ले चुके थे और अंतिम निर्णय में सिर्फ 1 मिनट बाकी था। लेकिन जब नतीजा आया तो इमरान खान विराट कोहली से 1% से यह पोल जीत चुके थे।
विराट कोहली की हार भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाए और ट्विटर पर आरोप आरोप लगाने लगे कि नतीजों में हेराफेरी की गई है। यही नहीं यह भी आरोप लगे कि कुछ भारतीयों ने तो इमरान खान के लिए भी वोट किया होगा। इसके बाद ट्विटर को भी काफी ट्रोल किया गया देखिए कुछ फनी ट्वीट्स
 
यहां तक कि यह भी कहा गया कि पाकिस्तानी चैनल्स ने यह पोल अपने न्यूज़ चैनल पर दिखा कर आवाम से यह अपील करी कि इस पोल में वोट करके इमरान खान को विजयी बनाएं। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


