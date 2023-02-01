Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

INDvsNZ: तीसरे टी-20 में भारत ने टॉस जीतकर न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ चुनी बल्लेबाजी

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
बुधवार, 1 फ़रवरी 2023 (18:40 IST)
भारत के कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या ने न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ तीसरे और निर्णायक टी20 में बुधवार को टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया। दो साल पहले यहां खेले गए पिछले टी20 में 200 से अधिक रन बने थे और लखनऊ में कम स्कोर वाले मैच के बाद प्रशंसकों को एक बार फिर बड़ा स्कोर देखने की उम्मीद होगी।पांड्या ने टॉस के बाद बताया कि तेज गेंदबाज उमरान मलिक को लेग-स्पिनर युजवेंद्र चहल की जगह टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

पांड्या ने कहा, “हम पहले बल्लेबाजी करने जा रहे हैं। कुछ रन बनाकर मैच को पहले अपने पक्ष में करना चाहते हैं। विकेट बहुत अच्छा लग रहा है। हम यहां आईपीएल फाइनल में खेले थे जहां दूसरी पारी में गेंद कुछ ज्यादा हरकत की थी। पिछले दो मैचों में बल्लेबाजों पर काफी दबाव रहा है लेकिन उन्होंने जिस तरह का रवैया दिखाया है, उसका श्रेय उन्हें जाता है। हम एक टीम के रूप में यह प्रयास करते हैं कि हम परीक्षण करने जा रहे हैं लेकिन हम इससे सीखेंगे। इस तरह के निर्णायक मैच आपको बहुत कुछ सिखाते हैं। टीम में एक बदलाव है। युजी का जगह उमरान टीम में आया है क्योंकि यह पिच तेज गेंदबाजों की मदद करेगी।”
 
न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान मिचेल सैंटनर ने बताया कि तेज गेंदबाज बेन लिस्टर इस मैच में पदार्पण करेंगे।
सैंटनर ने कहा, “हम पहले गेंदबाजी ही करने जा रहे थे। दोनों तरह से अच्छी पिच दिख रही है। लखनऊ में एक चुनौतीपूर्ण पिच थी, शायद 120 रन काम कर जाते, लेकिन हमें अनुकूल होना होगा। यहां खेलने का अनुभव शानदार रहा, मैं यहां पहली बार आया हूं। सीरीज दांव पर है। इससे बड़ा कुछ नहीं मिलता है। अब तक दोनों पिचें बहुत अलग थीं, लेकिन आज लड़कों को बड़ी बाउंड्री के अनुकूल ढलना होगा। यह एक अच्छी चुनौती होनी चाहिए। हमारे लिये एक बदलाव है। जैकब डफी की जगह बेन लिस्टर टीम में आये हैं।

भारतीय एकादश : शुभमन गिल, ईशान किशन (विकेटकीपर), राहुल त्रिपाठी, सूर्यकुमार यादव, हार्दिक पांड्या (कप्तान), दीपक हुड्डा, वाशिंगटन सुंदर, शिवम मावी, कुलदीप यादव, उमरान मलिक, अर्शदीप सिंह।
न्यूजीलैंड एकादश : फिन एलेन, डेवन कॉनवे (विकेटकीपर), मार्क चैपमैन, ग्लेन फिलिप्स, डेरिल मिशेल, माइकल ब्रेसवेल, मिचेल सैंटनर (कप्तान), ईश सोढ़ी, लोकी फर्ग्यूसन, बेन लिस्टर, ब्लेयर टिकनर।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

उस्मान ख्वाजा इस कारण से नहीं पकड़ सके भारत की फ्लाइट, मीम अपलोड कर लिए मजे

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos