INDvsNZ: तीसरे टी-20 में भारत ने टॉस जीतकर न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ चुनी बल्लेबाजी

Bowling first in the decider after a toss win for India in Ahmedabad. @aucklandcricket's Ben Lister on T20I debut for New Zealand. BLACKCAPS T20I Cap #95 and will wear shirt #17. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/CFPNxlYvWD #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/L9UaIWojY4