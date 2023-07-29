Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

90 की सलामी साझेदारी के बाद 113 पर 5 विकेट, वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ बिखरा भारतीय मध्यक्रम

शनिवार, 29 जुलाई 2023 (21:32 IST)
INDvsWI भारत बनाम वेस्टइंडीज के दूसरे वनडे में भारत ने प्रयोग का खामियाजा उठाया। एक समय 90 रनों पर पहला विकेट खो चुकी भारतीय टीम का मध्यक्रम ताश के पत्तों की तरह ढह गया और स्कोर देखते ही देखते 113 रनों पर 5 विकेट पहुंच गया।

24.1 ओवर में जब संजू सैमसन का विकेट गिरा तो बारिश आ गई और ताजा जानकारी में इंडीज में हल्की बारिश हो रही है। क्रीज पर सूर्यकुमार यादव हैं और रविंद्र जड़ेजा को क्रीज पर आना है। गौरतलब है कि आज के इस मैच से रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली ने आराम लिया है।

पहले वनडे मैच में भी भारतीय बल्लेबाजी का कमोबेश यह ही सूरत ए हाल रहा था। वेस्टइंडीज के द्वारा दिया गया 115 रनों के लक्ष्य को पाने के लिए भारत ने 5 विकेट गंवा दिए थे और उस जीत से आत्मविश्वास नहीं मिला था।

टीम इंडिया की बल्लेबाजी की यह हालत खासकर युवा बल्लेबाजों की हालत देखकर भारतीय टीम के फैंस ने अपना गुस्सा ट्विटर पर निकाला।


