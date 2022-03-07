दिल भी जीती भारतीय महिला टीम, खेली पाक कप्तान मारूफ की बेटी फातिमा के साथ (वीडियो)

इस वीडियो के बाद अमन की आशा में विश्वास करने वाले लोगों की ओर से काफी कमेंट्स आए।
After #INDvPAK , Indian team playing with @maroof_bismah's daughter Fatima pic.twitter.com/4Iu1Atlrta— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) March 6, 2022
— Rupa Jha (@rupa_jha) March 6, 2022
Border divides,
Love unites.
We look similar,— Harish Dunakhe (@Harish_Dunakhe) March 6, 2022
We eat similar food,
We speak almost same language and,
We have similar interests.
I hope to see the border becoming redundant one day.
Surly a Dldifference when we win.
— adityatiwari (@adityat011) March 6, 2022
These pictures melt my heart, no matter what, we are all same..just divided by borders.
— Rupesh Kumar (@Rupesh_ghosh) March 6, 2022यह बात साबित करती है भारत पाकिस्तान की प्रतिद्वंदिता मैदान पर ही रहती है मैदान के बाहर नहीं। कई मौकों पर ऐसा पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम के साथ भी देखा गया है।