दिल भी जीती भारतीय महिला टीम, खेली पाक कप्तान मारूफ की बेटी फातिमा के साथ (वीडियो)

webdunia
सोमवार, 7 मार्च 2022 (12:38 IST)
भारत ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ एक बार फिर रविवार को वनडे में आसान जीत दर्ज की। वनडे विश्वकप में भारत की यह तीसरी जीत थी और कुल भारत की यह 11वीं वनडे जीत थी। भारत को मुकाबले में सिर्फ पहली पारी में मुश्किल का सामना करना पड़ा जब वह 96 रनों पर 1 विकेट से 114 पर 6 विकेट तक पहुंच गया। हालांकि इसके बाद पूजा वस्त्रकर और स्नेह राणा की बल्लेबाजी से भारत 245 तक पहुंच गया।

पाकिस्तान के लिए 245 रनों का स्कोर पहाड़ जैसा होने वाला था क्योंकि आज तक पाक महिला टीम ने वनडे में 240 का आंकड़ा बाद में बल्लेबाजी करते हुए नहीं छुआ। 2 साल बाद पाकिस्तान टीम में वापसी कर रहीं बल्लेबाज कप्तान बिसमाह मारूफ ने भी निराश किया और जल्द पवैलियन लौट गई।

अपने सुनहरे कैरियर में कई उतार चढाव देखने वाली मारूफ मां बनने के लिये क्रिकेट को अलविदा कहने का मन बना चुकी थी लेकिन अब दूसरी पारी में पाक के लिए छाप छोड़ने को बेताब हैं। उन्हें उम्मीद है कि उनकी बेटी फातिमा उनके लिए सुनहरा भविष्य लेकर आएगी।

मारुफ की बेटी फातिमा के साथ विजेता भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने कुछ यादगार पल बिताए। यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ। फातिमा को गोदी में लिए मारुफ के इर्द गिर्द भारतीय महिला टीम खड़ी हुई थी और फातिमा के साथ खेल रही थी। इस वीडियो को सबसे पहले एक पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार गुलाम अब्बास शाह ने ट्वीट किया था।
इस वीडियो के बाद अमन की आशा में विश्वास करने वाले लोगों की ओर से काफी कमेंट्स आए।

यह बात साबित करती है भारत पाकिस्तान की प्रतिद्वंदिता मैदान पर ही रहती है मैदान के बाहर नहीं। कई मौकों पर ऐसा पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम के साथ भी देखा गया है।

