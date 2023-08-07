यशस्वी से ज्यादती, ईशान पर मेहरबानी, हार्दिक क्यों कर रहे हैं राजनीति?

Mukesh kumar gets to debut in all three formats and Yashswi Jaiswal despite scoring big in the tests warms the bench after 2 tests. If you trust YJ in tests then should he not play the T20s considering the 2024 world cup?#sabjawaabmilenge— sonusajan (@Sonusajan9) August 6, 2023
I don't know why this g@@du get So many chance in t20i— Lord Kartike // (@Lord_Kartike) August 6, 2023
Where is Yashsvi jaiswal ??
Sameless hardik Pandya
>This is Yashasvi Jaiswal
>He scored century on his debut where India won the test series
>He had to sit on bench for Sanju Samsung who is selected due to minority quota
>Today India lost 2nd T-20 due to Sanju samsung
>This is why we need to get rid off quota system pic.twitter.com/9IWkWuqvLD
— Squint Neon (@TheSquind) August 6, 2023
Agar Ruturaj Gaikwad 2 match me fail ho jata to usko turant drop karke Dravid Yashasvi Jaiswal ko khila deta
But This shameless Dravid won't drop Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill despite failing continuously.. #SackDravid #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/Qh79F16QXv
— Sir Anthoni Sir (@SirAnthoniSir) August 6, 2023
Wasim Jaffer said:
“Ishan Kishan’s T20I form worries me. In the last 15 innings, he hasn’t even scored a 40. Yashasvi Jaiswal should replace him in T20Is.”#YashasviJaiswal #cricketnews pic.twitter.com/HRpV1je1FD
— 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) August 6, 2023तीसरे टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय में यशस्वी जायसवाल को मौका मिलता है या नहीं यह देखने वाली बात होगी।