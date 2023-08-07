Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

यशस्वी से ज्यादती, ईशान पर मेहरबानी, हार्दिक क्यों कर रहे हैं राजनीति?

हमें फॉलो करें Yashsvi Yadav
, सोमवार, 7 अगस्त 2023 (16:49 IST)
यशस्वी जायसवाल का नाम जब वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज शामिल हुआ था तो लगा था कि यह दौरा उनके लिए बहुत खास होगा। लगभग हर फैन मानकर चल रहा था कि पहले मैच में ही उनका पदार्पण हो जाएगा लेकिन 2 मैच हो गए हैं लेकिन उनके पदार्पण की अभी तक खबर नहीं है वह भी तब जब भारत की लचर बल्लेबाजी दोनों ही मैचों में दिखी है।

यशस्वी जायसवाल की जगह ईशान किशन को ही कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या खिलाने में दिलचस्पी दिखा रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि हार्दिक पांड्या मुंबई इंडियन्स में काफी समय तक खेलते रहे थे और ईशान किशन उनके पसंदीदा खिलाड़ी है। जबकि यशस्वी जायसवाल राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाड़ी है। वहीं ईशान किशन ने पिछले टी-20 विश्वकप (2022) से लेकर अब तक कोई भी टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय अर्धशतक नहीं जड़ा है।वहीं यशस्वी जायसवाल ने कुल टी-20 का सबसे तेज अर्धशतक इस आईपीएल में लगाया था।

इस कारण फैंस और क्रिकेट विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि यशस्वी जायसवाल के साथ में ज्यादती हो रही है और ईशान किशन पर  मेहरबानी हो रही है।

 तीसरे टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय में  यशस्वी जायसवाल को मौका मिलता है या नहीं यह देखने वाली बात होगी।

