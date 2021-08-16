बटलर से भिड़ने के बाद बुमराह ने लगाया चौका, खुश हो गए कप्तान, ट्विटर पर फैंस भी झूमे (वीडियो)

Heat is on, Bumrah . #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ImuEAHiHAG— Jon | Michael | Tyrion (@tyrion_jon) August 16, 2021
Bumrah and Shami are making it look very easy in the middle. Poor tactics by @englandcricket. Inconsistent bowling, too many experiments and extremely defensive field. #ENGvsIND— Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) August 16, 2021
Simply adore the fighting spirit of this Indian team. Whether it was Rohit and Rahul on the first day…Pujara and Rahane on Day-4 or Shami and Bumrah right now. Incredible. #EngvInd
— Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 16, 2021
Captain Virat Kohli is very when Mohammed Shami And Jasprit Bumrah completed 50 runs partnership. pic.twitter.com/O7IsQroHSA
— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 16, 2021
Bumrah should actually tap on Anderson's shoulder after this inning gets over, if he doesn't come to bowl at all.
— Jaanvi (@ThatCric8Girl) August 16, 2021
Bumrah learnt the art of argument and fight after marriage. No surprise.
— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) August 16, 2021