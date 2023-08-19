मैदान में आते से ही मचा दी Bumrah ने धूम, fans ने कहा 'Comeback हो तो ऐसा'

बुमराह ने टीम इंडिया के लिए टी20 फॉर्मेट में कप्तानी में अपना डेब्यू किया (Jasprit Bumrah Captaincy Debut)। इससे पहले वह टीम इंडिया के लिए टेस्ट मैचों में कप्तानी कर चुके हैं। उनकी कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया ने DLS Method के तहत 2 रनों की जीत प्राप्त की और उन्होंने इस मैच में 2 विकेट चटकाकर 'Player of The Match' का खिताब भी प्राप्त किया। कप्तानी की शुरुआत करते ही उन्होंने मैच जीतकर कुछ रिकार्ड्स अपने नाम कर लिए हैं।
