मैदान में आते से ही मचा दी Bumrah ने धूम, fans ने कहा 'Comeback हो तो ऐसा'

, शनिवार, 19 अगस्त 2023 (12:51 IST)
INDvsIRE T-20 Series : Ireland और India के बीच तीन टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज खेली जा रही है और भारतीय टीम की कमान दी गई भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज Jasprit Bumrah जो लगभग 11 महीने बाद खेल में लौटे हैं। वह लंबे समय से अपनी पीठ की चोट से जूझ रहे थे।
बुमराह ने टीम इंडिया के लिए टी20 फॉर्मेट में कप्तानी में अपना डेब्यू किया (Jasprit Bumrah Captaincy Debut)। इससे पहले वह टीम इंडिया के लिए टेस्ट मैचों में कप्तानी कर चुके हैं। उनकी कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया ने DLS Method के तहत 2 रनों की जीत प्राप्त की और उन्होंने इस मैच में 2 विकेट चटकाकर 'Player of The Match' का खिताब भी प्राप्त किया। कप्तानी की शुरुआत करते ही उन्होंने मैच जीतकर कुछ रिकार्ड्स अपने नाम कर लिए हैं।  
 
 
Jasprit Bumrah 2/24 (4), अपने Captaincy Debut में  'Player of The Match' का खिताब प्राप्त करने वाले पहले भारतीय  कप्तान बन गए हैं। कप्तानी डेब्यू करते हुए पूर्व भारतीय कप्तानों ने मैच तो जीता है लेकिन बुमराह जैसा कारनामा अब तक कोई नहीं कर पाया।  
 

साथ ही जसप्रीत बुमराह भारत के 9वें ऐसे कप्तान बन गए हैं जिन्होंने टी20 में कप्तानी डेब्यू करते हुए अपना पहला मैच जीता। इस लिस्ट में Virendra Sehwag, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma और Shikhar Dhawan का नाम शामिल है।
 
Ireland के Barry McCarthy के नाम भी नया रिकॉर्ड 
Ireland की तरफ से Curtis Campher ने 39 रनों की पारी खेली और Barry McCarthy ने 51 रनों की पारी खेली लेकिन 8वे नंबर पर बैटिंग कर रहे बैरी मैकार्थी के नाम भी एक दमदार रिकॉर्ड बन चूका है। उन्होंने नाबाद 51 रनों की पारी खेली और ऐसा कर उनके नाम टी20 में भारत के खिलाफ 8वें नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी करते हुए सबसे बड़ा स्कोर हो गया है। इससे पहले यह रिकॉर्ड केशव महाराज के नाम था जिन्होंने 41 रन बनाए थे।
 

