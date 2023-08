वनडे विश्वकप 2023 के लिए भारतीय कोर टीम में देखने को मिल रहे हैं कुछ चौंकाने वाले नाम

India's likely core group for Asia Cup and World Cup [PTI]:



Rohit (C), Gill, Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, Hardik, Jadeja, Shami, Siraj, Bumrah, Kuldeep, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan, Axar, Samson, Thakur, Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Chahal. pic.twitter.com/kwMf942oOm