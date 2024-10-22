Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

धर्म परिवर्तन विवाद के कारण जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स ने गंवाई खार जिमखाना की सदस्यता

हमें फॉलो करें धर्म परिवर्तन विवाद के कारण जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स ने गंवाई खार जिमखाना की सदस्यता

WD Sports Desk

, मंगलवार, 22 अक्टूबर 2024 (16:05 IST)
दुबई में हाल में ही खेली गई टी-20 विश्वकप 2024  में खराब फॉर्म में रही भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की मध्यक्रम बल्लेबाज जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स एक विवाद में फंस गई है। उनके पिता ईवान रोड्रिग्स पर धर्म परिवर्तन का आरोप लगा है जिस कारण मुंबई की इस बल्लेबाज की खार जिमखाना की सदस्यता रद्द हो गई है।

मुंबई के एतिहासिक क्रिकेट क्लब में मशहूर खार जिमखाना ने जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स को क्रिकेट के अभ्यास के लिए सदस्यता उपलब्ध कराई थी। हालांकि यह आरोप लगाया जा रहा है कि उनके पिताजी ईवान स्मिथ ने इसे धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए उपयोग में लाया। सूत्रों के हवाले से यह भी जानकारी सामने आई है कि उनके पिता ने लगभग 1 साल तक इसको बुक रखा ताकि बड़ी तादाद में धर्म परिवर्तन  करवाया जा सके।

Women T20I World Cup 2024 में फीका रहा जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स का बल्ला

टी-20 विश्वकप 2024 में अनुभवी जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स का बल्ला खामोश रहा। पूरे टूर्नामेंट में वह एक भी बार अर्धशतक नहीं जड़ सकी। पूरे टूर्नामेंट में वह केवल 68 रन बना सकी। उनका सर्वाधिक स्कोर पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ 23 रनों का रहा। इसके अलावा उनकी स्ट्राइक रेट पर भी सवाल उठे।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

मोटापा चढ़ने के बाद अभ्यास सत्र छोड़े, पृथ्वी शॉ पर हुई अनुशास्नात्मक कार्यवाही

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धनतेरस
फोटो
वीडियो