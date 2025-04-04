इंग्लैंड की कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद मिला सूकून और बटलर ने की बिना दबाव में हिटिंग (Video)

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘लेकिन अब कप्तानी की जिम्मेदारी से मुक्त होने के बाद मैं काफी सहज महसूस कर रहा हूं। अब मैं अपना पूरा ध्यान अपने खेल पर लगा सकता हूं।’’
बटलर ने गुजरात टाइटंस के कप्तान शुभमन गिल के नेतृत्व कौशल और साईं सुदर्शन की बल्लेबाजी की प्रशंसा भी की।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘गिल शानदार कप्तान है। उसके पास नेतृत्व कौशल के अच्छे गुण हैं। वह आगे बढ़कर टीम का नेतृत्व करता है। वह सभी के साथ मिलकर रहता है। मैं वास्तव में उसकी कप्तानी में खेलने का आनंद ले रहा हूं। ’’
सुदर्शन के बारे में बटलर ने कहा, ‘‘साईं वास्तव में प्रभावशाली बल्लेबाज है। वह बेहतरीन खिलाड़ी है। मैं जानता था कि वह अच्छा खिलाड़ी है लेकिन जब आपको करीब से देखने का मौका मिलता है अब आप सही आकलन कर सकते हैं। वह शानदार बल्लेबाज है और उसका भविष्य उज्जवल है।’
