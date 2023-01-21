Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

108 पर ऑल आउट हुई न्यूजीलैंड की पारी, भारतीय गेंदबाजों ने किया कमाल

शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2023 (16:15 IST)
भारतीय तेज गेंदबाजों और फिर स्पिन गेंदबाजों के कमाल के प्रदर्शन के कारण न्यूजीलैंड की पूरी टीम रायपुर में खेले जा रहे दूसरे वनडे में महज 34.3 ओवरों में 108 रनों पर ऑल आउट हो गई। 15 रनों पर 5 विकेट गंवाने वाली न्यूजीलैंड की टीम बमुश्किल 100 पार जा पाई। पहले ही 0-1 से पीछे चल रही न्यूजीलैंड की टीम यह मैच हारती है तो सीरीज भी भारत से हार जाएगी।

मोहम्मद शमी (18/3) की अगुवाई में गेंदबाजों के दमदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को दूसरे एकदिवसीय मैच में शनिवार को 108 रन के मामूली स्कोर पर ऑलआउट कर दिया।
यह एकदिवसीय क्रिकेट में भारत के खिलाफ न्यूजीलैंड का तीसरा सबसे छोटा स्कोर है और मेजबान टीम को मैच जीतकर सीरीज में अजेय बढ़त बनाने के लिये 109 रन की दरकार है।
इस विस्मरणीय प्रदर्शन में न्यूजीलैंड के आठ बल्लेबाज दहाई का आंकड़ा भी नहीं छू सके। शमी ने अपनी धारदार स्विंग गेंदबाजी से कीवी बल्लेबाजों को परेशान करते हुए तीन विकेट लिये। हार्दिक पांड्या और वाशिंगटन सुंदर को दो-दो विकेट हासिल हुए जबकि मोहम्मद सिराज, शार्दुल ठाकुर और कुलदीप यादव को एक-एक विकेट हासिल हुआ।

