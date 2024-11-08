Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में केएल राहुल के ऐसे उड़े डंडे कि आपकी आपकी हंसी छूट जाएगी

हमें फॉलो करें ऑस्ट्रेलिया में केएल राहुल के ऐसे उड़े डंडे कि आपकी आपकी हंसी छूट जाएगी

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 8 नवंबर 2024 (15:36 IST)
IND A vs AUS A KL Rahul Dismissal : ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी (BGT) से पहले के एल राहुल को अपना फॉर्म रिगैन करने के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया A के खिलाफ को मेलबर्न भेजा। चूंकि रोहित शर्मा पर्थ में पहला टेस्ट नहीं खेलेंगे, भारतीय टीम को उनका रिप्लेसमेंट चाहिए जो वे अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन और के एल राहुल में ढूंढ रहे हैं। लेकिन के एल राहुल पहली पारी में 4 रन बनाकर दूसरी पारी में इस तरह आउट हुए जिसे देख कुछ फैंस अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाए और कुछ सोशल मीडिया पर नाराजगी व्ययक्त करने लगे।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की बाउंसी पिच पर जहां तेज गेंदबाज ज्यादा विकेट लेते हैं, वहीं केएल आउट हुए स्पिनर की गेंद पर। केएल राहुल को ऑफ स्पिनर कोरी रोचिसिओली (Corey Rocchiccioli) ने क्लीन बोल्ड किया, वह भी उनके पैरों के बीच से। गेंद ऑफ और मिडिल स्टंप के बीच पिच होने के बाद तेजी से अंदर की ओर गई और ऑफ स्टंप के ऊपरी हिस्से से जा टकराई।

के एल राहुल को यह तब पता चला कि उनका विकेट गिर गया है जब ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाडियों ने सेलिब्रेट करना शुरू किया।

इसके बाद क्या था? फैंस ने के एल राहुल को सोशल मीडिया पर बुरी तरह ट्रोल करना शुरू किया और उनकी क्लास ली।  

X (पूर्व Twitter) पर एक यूजर ने लिखा  "प्रबंधन ने उन्हें कुछ रन बनाने और आत्मविश्वास हासिल करने और फॉर्म वापस पाने के लिए भारत ए टीम में शामिल किया, लेकिन ऐसा लग रहा है कि राहुल की हालत और खराब होती जा रही है। आज वह जिस तरह से आउट हुए हैं वह उनके आत्मविश्वास को चकनाचूर कर देगा.  शॉट खेलने की कोशिश भी नहीं की"

ALSO READ: के एल और अभिमन्यु दोनों फ्लॉप, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ कौन होगा ओपनर? देखें राहुल का रिकॉर्ड
वहीँ दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, "केएल राहुल ऐसे असामान्य आउट के लिए ही पैदा हुए हैं," 




हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

के एल और अभिमन्यु दोनों फ्लॉप, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ कौन होगा ओपनर? देखें राहुल का रिकॉर्ड
होम
छठ पूजा
फोटो
वीडियो