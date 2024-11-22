Select Your Language

KL Rahul Out या Not Out? Perth Test में बड़ा हंगामा, ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर लगे आरोप

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 22 नवंबर 2024 (11:24 IST)
KL Rahul Controversial Wicket IND vs AUS : भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी का पहला मैच पर्थ में खेला जा रहा है और ये दोनों टीमें खेले और कंट्रोवर्सी पैदा न हो? न, ऐसा होना मुश्किल है और ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ लंच के पहले भी जब केएल राहुल को थर्ड अंपायर ने विवादित रूप से आउट दिया गया। उसके बाद  इंटरनेट पर फैंस भड़क उठे और कहा यह तो सरासर बेईमानी हैं।

23वें ओवर में मिचेल स्टार्क की गेंद पर राहुल विकेटकीपर एलेक्स कैरी के द्वारा लपके गए। हुआ युँ था कि मिचेल की गेंद राहुल के बगल से गुजरी और यह देख ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने उत्साहित होते हुए भारी अपील कर दी लेकिन ऑन फील्ड अंपायर (Richard Illingworth) ने उसे नॉट आउट करार दिया इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान पैट कमिंस के DRS लिया।

थर्ड अंपायर ने बार बार रेप्ले में देखा, स्निकोमीटर के रिप्ले में एक क्लियर स्पाइक नजर आया लेकिन यह क्लियर नहीं था कि आवाज़ बल्ले के गेंद से टकराने से आई थी या बल्ले के पैड से टकराने से आई थी। रीव्यू के दौरान ऑफ-साइड एंगल भी नहीं दिखाया गया जिससे पता चल सकता था कि जो स्पाइक नंजर आई वो बॉल और बैट के कनेक्शन से थी या बैट और पैड के।

सभी एंगल देखे भी थर्ड अंपायर ने ऑन फील्ड अंपायर के फैसले को पलटने को कहा और के एल राहुल को पवेलियन की और लौटना पड़ा। के एल सेट नजर आ रहे थे, ऐसे में वे भी अंपायर के फैसले से नाखुश नजर और फैंस ने तो इंटरनेट पर अंपायर के इस निर्णय पर गुस्सा जताया और उन्हें चीटर कहा। 

इस फैसले ने डीआरएस सिस्टम पर भी पर सवाल उठाए हैं, खासकर ऐसे स्थिति में जहाँ कोई 'Conclusive Evidence' न हो


X (पूर्व Twitter) पर फैंस हुए आगबबूला 
 


